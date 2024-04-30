Glencore Q1 Production Of Copper, Cobalt Down, Nickel Rises; Backs FY24 Production View

(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter production of copper and cobalt was lower than last year, while zinc and Coal production was in line. Nickel production was higher than the prior year.

The company currently expects full-year Marketing Adjusted EBIT in the $3.0 billion to $3.5 billion range, being around the top end of its long-term $2.2 billion to $3.2 billion p.a. guidance range.

The company also maintained full-year production guidance, expecting Copper production of 950 thousand tonnes to 1.01 million tonnes, compared to last year's 1.01 million tonnes.

For the first quarter, own sourced copper production of 239,700 tonnes was down 2 percent from last year's 244.1 thousand tonnes. Production grew 2% on a like-for-like basis.

Own sourced cobalt production was 6,600 tonnes, down 37 percent from last year, mainly reflecting planned lower run-rates at Mutanda in the current weak cobalt pricing environment and mill downtime at KCC.

Own sourced overall zinc production of 205,600 tonnes was in line with the prior year. Gold production grew 7 percent to 201 thousand ounces.

Own sourced nickel production was 23,800 tonnes, 14% higher than the prior year, largely due to recovery from the INO supply chain constraints seen in the base period.

Attributable ferrochrome production fell 26 percent to 297,000 tonnes, while Coal production of 26.6 million tonnes was broadly in line with the previous year.