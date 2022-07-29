|
29.07.2022 15:20:55
Glencore reports lock up of working capital as commodity markets surge and correct
GLENCORE is expected to report its best ever trading profits following six months in which commodity prices surged but were also volatile.The company in June forecast its trading division’s half-year adjusted operating profit would exceed $3.2bn, the top end of its long-term annual outlook rangeAccording to Bloomberg News today volatility has seen a major lock up of working capital for the Swiss-headquartered miner and trading company.Big daily price swings have also become a liability, with exchanges and brokers demanding more and more cash to place and maintain trades, the newswire said. Some smaller players have cut exposure to prevent a sudden liquidity crunch, but Glencore with its vast balance sheet and credit lines has instead seen working capital jump, the newswire said.“Our net working capital has significantly increased during the period, in line with materially higher oil, gas and coal prices, and their elevated market volatilities,” said Glencore CEO Gary Nagle in the firm’s half year production report today.“These factors result in a timing mismatch between the net positive fair value of physical forward contracts (which are not margined) and related derivative hedging requirements (which are margined),” said Nagle. “The various commodity exchanges have also significantly increased their initial margining requirements.”Reuters cited RBC Capital Markets analyst Tyler Broda as saying of the production report that: “The underlying result will be very strong and when markets return to lower volatility this working capital will be released making it a temporary impact”.Glencore will produce slightly less copper this year, lowering its goal by 50,000 tons. Geotechnical problems at the Katanga open-pit mine led the London-listed miner to guide towards output of 1.06 million tons (Mt) for the year, down from 1.11Mt previously.It’s also still assessing the impact of floods on its Australian coal business, and said the negative effect hasn’t yet been included in its current guidance. Coal production rose 14% to 55.4Mt in the first half on higher output from its Cerrejón mine in Colombia.Unlike its mining rivals, which bowed to investor pressure to exit fossil fuels, Glencore mines thermal coal, whose prices have reached record highs, reflecting shortages during protracted COVID-related lockdowns and the war in Ukraine, and trades millions of barrels of crude oil a year.Glencore rival Anglo American said earlier this week that metal and mineral markets were proving hard to read as a result of volatility.“It is very volatile times out there and quite difficult to predict in the short run which way this is going to go,” said Wanblad in a call to media.“Fundamentally China is an important market to all of us. I think China is well poised to stimulate at some point in time. Whether that’s in six months or six months after that it is very likely to happen,” he said.The post Glencore reports lock up of working capital as commodity markets surge and correct appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Glencore plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Glencore plcmehr Analysen
|29.07.22
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.22
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.22
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.22
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.22
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.22
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.22
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.22
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.22
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.22
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.22
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.22
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.07.22
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Sh
|11,40
|5,56%
|Glencore plc
|5,51
|1,45%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Bilanzen von Amazon und Apple überraschen positiv: ATX steigt vor dem Wochenende kräftig -- DAX höher -- Asiatische Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche in sehr starker Verfassung. Auch der DAX stieg an. Am US-Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag derweil bergab.