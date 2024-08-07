|
07.08.2024 08:21:15
Glencore shelves coal demerger following talks with shareholders
GLENCORE said today it would retain its coal assets, which include the newly acquired metallurgical coal of Elk Valley Resources (EVR), rather than demerge them as previously proposed.This followed discussions with shareholders who expressed a preference for coal’s cash generating capability staying within the company, and also on concerns that without coal the Swiss headquartered group would lack scale.“Following extensive consultation with our shareholders, whose views were very clear, and our own analysis, the board believes retention offers the lowest risk pathway to create value for Glencore shareholders today,” said Kalidas Madhavpeddi, chairman of Glencore in a statement with the group’s half year results announcement.“The expected cash generative capacity of the coal and carbon steel materials business significantly enhances the quality of our portfolio, by commodity and geography, and broadens our ability to fund our strong portfolio of copper growth options as well as accelerate shareholder returns,” he said.Glencore said it had consulted with about two-thirds of shareholders who also said that by retaining coal production Glencore would be better able to finance its pipeline of transition minerals projects, especially more copper production.One consequence of shelving the demerger is that Glencore will return its net debt cap to its previous level of $10bn from a previous undertaking to reduce it, assuming there were no coal assets, to about $5bn.Glencore produced about 110 million tons (Mt) of mostly thermal coal last year. The addition of its 77% stake in EVR will boost output to about 130Mt annually.The post Glencore shelves coal demerger following talks with shareholders appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Shmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Sh
|9,20
|3,95%
|Glencore plc
|4,62
|-2,03%