|
14.03.2024 14:36:30
Glencore should keep its coal mines, says shareholder
ONE of Glencore’s investors have asked the miner to retain its coal mines rather than spin them out as they were “world class assets”, according to a report by Bloomberg News.Tribeca Investment Partners said in a letter to Glencore seen by Bloomberg that the mines should be retained even after buying Teck Resources’ coal mining unit.Glencore unveiled its proposed $6.93bn takeover of Teck’s Elk Valley Resources in November in which it would take time to absorb the unit before spinning it out on the New York Stock Exchange in a company containing its own coal mines if shareholders approve.The deal is intended to comply with growing investor tastes after a number of Glencore’s rivals sold their coal mines lowering their carbon footprint.In the letter Tribeca Investment Partners said: “We firmly oppose such divestiture and call on the board to retain these world class assets. Not only does retention align with the company’s long-held commitment to industry leading policy, but also strategically supports its earnings profile and the delivery of value to shareholders”.Blooomberg said that in response Glencore referred to comments made by CEO Gary Nagle last month. “When we announced the transaction, we said our intention was to spin out, and that is our intention,” Nagle told investors when reporting earnings in February.“But it’s always subject to what our shareholders want, and we will consult with our shareholders, and it’s the decision of the shareholders ultimately to do that.”Tribeca also said Glencore should move its primary listing from London to Australia, focus more on dividends rather than buybacks, and consider selling a stake in its trading business.The post Glencore should keep its coal mines, says shareholder appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Glencore plcmehr Nachrichten
|
12:26
|Börse London: FTSE 100 verbucht am Freitagmittag Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Schwacher Handel: STOXX 50 gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|Börse Europa in Rot: STOXX 50 schlussendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|STOXX-Handel STOXX 50 präsentiert sich nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
14.03.24
|STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: STOXX 50 liegt mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|Pluszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|Zuversicht in London: FTSE 100 verbucht zum Ende des Mittwochshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
13.03.24
|Activist demands Glencore move its primary listing from London to Sydney (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Glencore plcmehr Analysen
|11:48
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.03.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.02.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:48
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.03.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.02.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11:48
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.03.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|22.02.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.01.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Sh
|9,80
|2,08%
|Glencore plc
|5,00
|2,52%
|Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary
|0,45
|-1,74%