|
21.02.2024 08:50:14
Glencore skips top-up dividend as focus falls on coal demerger
GLENCORE will skip the ‘top up’ dividend this year telling shareholders its focus was on concluding the previously announced $6.93bn cash takeover of Elk Valley Resources (EVR) this year and containing net debt below $5bn.Commenting in the group’s 2023 annual results, CEO Gary Nagle said his business was “expected to be cash generative at current spot commodity prices … which augurs well for top-up returns to recommence in the future”.For 2024, Glencore is recommending a $0.13 per share base cash distribution consisting of $1bn in cash flow from its marketing division and 25% from attributable cash flow from its mining assets, equal to $1.6bn and $600m in cash respectively.For the 12 months ended 2023, basic share earnings came in 74% lower year-on-year at $0.34/share compared to $1.33/share in 2022. Net debt “was contained” at $4.9bn as at December 31 compared to $100m at the close of the 2022 financial year. This was after a payout of $10.1bn in dividends last year.In November, Glencore announced a bid for Canadian group Teck’s coal business for $6.93bn with an intention of demerging and separately listing the business with its existing thermal coal assets in about two years’ time.Glencore said today it hoped to finalise the EVR transaction in the third quarter pending regulatory clearances.The post Glencore skips top-up dividend as focus falls on coal demerger appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Analysen zu Glencore plcmehr Analysen
|21.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.02.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|UBS AG
|13.02.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade?
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Glencore plc
|4,49
|-1,09%
|On
|31,57
|-0,13%
