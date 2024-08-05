|
05.08.2024 15:28:14
Glencore slapped with $150m compensation claim
GLENCORE has been found criminally liable for failing to prevent the bribery of an official in the Congo by a business partner.The miner said in an announcement today that while it “did not admit” the findings of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG), it would not appeal the decision which imposed a CHF2m sentence and a $150m compensation claim.“Glencore is pleased to have resolved these investigations relating to past matters that occurred over 13 years ago,” said Glencore chairman, Kalidas Madhavpeddi. “This resolves the last of the previously disclosed government investigations into historical misconduct.”Glencore has been ordered to pay about $1.7bn in penalties and fines by anti-graft and regulatory authorities in the UK, US and Brazil among others for corrupt practices at its businesses in Africa and South America.A parallel investigation by the Dutch Prosecution Service has also been concluded, and the case was dismissed following the resolution of the Swiss investigation, said Glencore.In its summary penalty order, the OAG today found Glencore International AG (GIAG) “criminally liable” for failing to take necessary and reasonable organisational measures to prevent the bribery of a Congolese public official by a business partner in 2011.This was in connection with the acquisition from the state-owned mining company by that business partner of minority stakes in two mining companies in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said Glencore.Since taking over from Ivan Glasenberg as CEO of Glencore in 2021, Gary Nagle has tightened the group’s ethics practices, its Ethics and Compliance Programme, and fallen in line with regulatory recommendations for independent legal monitors at the business.“We have dedicated substantial effort and resources to enable constructive engagement with the monitors and their teams,” said Madhavpeddi.“We have commenced implementation of their recommendations arising from their first report and look forward to continuing to work with them over the balance of their three-year term to continuously improve our Programme,” he said.Glencore is due to report its interim numbers on Wednesday (August 7). But corruption issues are likely to be sidelined by a decision on the outcome of discussions Glencore has had with shareholders on whether to spin out its coal production.The post Swiss attorney-general finds Glencore ‘criminally liable’ appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Analysen zu Glencore plcmehr Analysen
|02.08.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.07.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.07.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.07.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.08.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.07.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.07.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.07.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.08.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.07.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.07.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.07.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.07.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.04.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|22.02.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Glencore plc
|4,57
|-5,09%
