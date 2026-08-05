Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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05.08.2026 08:57:15
Glencore targets ASX listing as energy drives profit surge
GLENCORE is to pay a special interim cash payment of about $1bn and announced a $500m share buy-back following a strong half-year showing driven largely by its marketing business, which benefited from energy price volatility.The Swiss-headquartered miner also announced its intention to take a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange this October in order to capitalise on pension asset growth, estimated to reach about A$12.4 trillion by 2045. The listing also comes at a time when investment choice has diminished due to mergers and acquisitions, Glencore said.“For Australian investors, it would provide increased access to diversified copper exposure at a time when local investment opportunities have diminished following industry consolidation and M&A activity in recent years,” said Gary Nagle, CEO of Glencore, in commentary to the group’s interim results announcement today.In the numbers, the marketing business more than doubled to $3.3bn for the six months ended June, comprising a third of Glencore’s $10.1bn in EBITDA, itself an 86% year-on-year increase. The industrial assets produced EBITDA of $6.5bn, a 75% lift — a function of higher metal prices and “solid” operational performance, Glencore said.The overall distribution to shareholders is therefore $3.5bn and comes as net debt was cut by $1bn to beneath the group’s $10bn cap. The top-up payment works out to 8.5 US cents per share.The conflict in the Middle East led to major disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which knocked 10 million barrels per day of oil out of the market at peak. Brent jumped 15% in the opening days of the escalation and then surged to $120/bbl.“What began the year as a relatively well-supplied energy complex quickly shifted towards a focus on security of supply and access to physical commodities,” said Gary Nagle, CEO of Glencore, in commentary to the results.“Constraints across oil, refined products, LNG and freight capacity drove heightened volatility across global energy and other markets,” he said. The post Glencore targets ASX listing as energy drives profit surge appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ASX Limited Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1 Sh
|41,92
|2,23%
|Australian Stock Exchange Ltd.
|35,00
|-1,13%
|Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Sh
|12,80
|-1,54%
|Glencore plc
|6,50
|-1,52%
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