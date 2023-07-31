|
31.07.2023 13:54:27
Glencore to buy control of copper/gold MARA project for $475m in cash
GLENCORE is to buy 100% of the MARA Project, a copper and gold brownfields prospect in Argentina. South Africa’s Gold Fields bid for the project last year.The Swiss miner and commodities trader will pay $475m in cash to buy 56.25% in MARA representing shares it doesn’t already own. The seller, Pan American, bought the asset as part of the purchase of Yamana Gold last year for which Gold Fields unsuccessfully bid.In addition to the cash payment, Glencore has also granted Pan American a 0.75% net smelter return as part of the deal consideration.The project was first formed through the integration of the Minera Alumbrera plant and mining infrastructure and Agua Rica project in a joint venture between Yamana, Glencore and Newmont Corp., in 2020.Glencore bought Newmont’s 18.75% stake in October last year taking its shareholding to 43.75%. Pan American completed the takeover of Yamana in March.The project has proven and probable mineral reserves of 5.4 million tons of copper and 7.4 million ounces of gold. Mineral reserves will support mining for 27 years, according to estimates.Glencore said the MARA project ranked as “one of the lowest capital intensive copper projects in the world today” owing to existing and well maintained infrastructure including the Alumbrera processing plant.“MARA is expected to be in the top 25 global copper producers when operational,” said Glencore. Average copper production over the first decade is expected to exceed 200,000 tons a year with “material” by-product credits.“Glencore has extensive institutional knowledge of the asset and the jurisdiction, based on its successful history of running the Alumbrera operations prior to the integration with Agua Rica in 2020,” the group said.The post Glencore to buy control of copper/gold MARA project for $475m in cash appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Analysen zu Glencore plcmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Glencore plc
|5,54
|1,58%
