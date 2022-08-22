|
22.08.2022 20:29:31
Glencore to invest $383 million to fix Horne smelter emissions
Horne is the only operating copper smelter in Canada. Credit: Glencore Canada. Glencore plans to invest more than C$500 million ($383m) in its Horne smelter located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, with the aim of improving air quality to reduce its arsenic emissions to 15 ng/m3 within the next five years.“This transformative project shows that our number one priority is to ensure our teams’ safety et security, as well as that of our neighbouring communities,” said Claude Bélanger, COO of Glencore’s North American copper assets. “The investments we plan will make the Horne smelter one of the world’s lowest-emitting copper smelters. Myself and the team are fully committed to the future success of the Horne and the ongoing efforts to reduce emissions to ensure a performance that all stakeholders can trust and be proud of,” he added.According to Glencore, this investment will comprise three pillars, the first being modernization of the smelter’s installations through the construction of cutting-edge technology. This transformation, named AERIS, includes the following projects: The complete reengineering of copper transformation processes (PHENIX);The addition of a high-capacity air cleaning system (R3);The construction of a new energy-efficient casting wheel (ECCO);The finalizing of a larger transition zone between the smelter and the Notre-Dame district.The second pillar involves transitional improvements to existing capture systems. They will be carried out on seven capture systems this year to accelerate emissions reduction until the new plant section is in operation in the summer of 2027.The third and final pillar will be optimization of the facilities around the plan to maximally reduce emissions, even once AERIS is in operation. This includes an upgrade of the nine existing dust collectors.“We are continuing the work initiated over the past 20 years, when our ambient arsenic emissions had been reduced by about 90% since 2000,” Bélanger continued. “Our plan is ambitious and marks the beginning of a new phase for the Horne smelter. We will continue to pro-actively engage with the government, public health authorities and community and other key stakeholders on our plan.”“The smelter has been a proud part of the Canadian and Quebec mining industry for almost 100 years. Our investment will help ensure the Horne is fit for the future and can continue to support the province’s climate ambitions through its role as North America’s leading e-scrap recycler,” Bélanger concluded.Earlier this month, Quebec’s public health director Luc Boileau called out the company for the amount of arsenic being emitted from its copper smelter, stating that the situation “is not acceptable.” According to Boileau, the plant is currently emitting 55 times the standard safe level of the toxic material, and it must be brought down to 15 nanograms per cubic metre of air on site. The Horne smelter is the only copper smelter still operating in Canada.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Glencore plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Glencore plcmehr Analysen
|05.08.22
|Glencore Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.08.22
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.22
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.08.22
|Glencore Buy
|UBS AG
|05.08.22
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.08.22
|Glencore Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.08.22
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.22
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.08.22
|Glencore Buy
|UBS AG
|05.08.22
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.08.22
|Glencore Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.08.22
|Glencore Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.22
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.08.22
|Glencore Buy
|UBS AG
|05.08.22
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Glencore plc
|5,80
|0,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX beenden den Handelstag deutlich tiefer -- Wall Street schließt tiefrot -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Montag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete ebenfalls mit starken Abschlägen in die neue Woche. Auch die Wall Street musste am Montag herbe Verluste verkraften. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag überwiegend Verluste verbucht.