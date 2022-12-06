|
06.12.2022 18:00:27
Glencore to pay $180 Million to Democratic Republic of Congo
Swiss mining and commodities titan Glencore announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with the government of DRC to pay $180 million to make up for ten years of titanically corrupt behavior in the country. This comes seven months after Glencore pleaded guilty to bribery in eight countries including DRC.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
