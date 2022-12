Glencore to pay $180 Million to Democratic Republic of Congo

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.That's one expensive apology tour.Swiss mining and commodities titan Glencore announced Monday that it has reached an agreement with the government of DRC to pay $180 million to make up for ten years of titanically corrupt behavior in the country. This comes seven months after Glencore pleaded guilty to bribery in eight countries including DRC.Continue reading