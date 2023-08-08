|
08.08.2023 08:56:45
Glencore unveils $2.2bn ‘top-up’ amid 62% slide in interim profit
GLENCORE announced a $2.2bn top up in returns to shareholders despite producing sharply reduced year-on-year interim numbers in which lower mineral prices saw net profit fall 62% to $4.6bn.“Our shareholder returns framework of managing net debt, in the ordinary course of business, around a $10bn cap, with deleveraging periodically returned to shareholders, informed today’s announcement of additional ‘top-up’ returns of $2.2bn,” said Gary Nagle, CEO of Glencore.The top up consists of an eight US cents per share special distribution ($1bn) and a share buyback equal to 10 US cents/share ($1.2bn). The top-up takes Glencore’s total announced shareholder returns this year to $9.3bn.The top up also allows for $2bn in already announced merger and acquisition activity and an increase in net debt to $1.5bn from neutral at the close of the 2022 financial year on December 31.As demonstrated with other diversified mining companies, Glencore suffered the effects of a correction in metal prices as well as the added pressure of sharply corrected thermal coal prices, down between 36% (ex-Newcastle) and 53% (API4).Cobalt price sank heaviest at some 59% and hurt Glencore’s African Copper assets as previously alerted in its second quarter production report last month.Group adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 50% to $9.4bn compared to the first half of the firm’s 2022 financial year.Glencore’s marketing division reported Ebit of $1.8bn, down 52% year-on-year. Nonetheless, the group said that for the year Ebit from marketing would come out at the top end of its $2.2bn to $3.2bn guidance range. The post Glencore unveils $2.2bn ‘top-up’ despite 62% slide in interim profit appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
