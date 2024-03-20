|
20.03.2024 11:48:00
Glencore’s carbon emissions jumped 8.8% in 2023, reveals new climate plan
Mining and commodities trader Glencore (LON: GLEN) said on Wednesday it’s on track to reduce carbon dioxide equivalent emissions for its industrial assets by 25% by the end of 2030.In its 2024-2026 Climate Action Transition Plan (CATP), the Swiss company outlined the work it is doing to achieve emissions reduction targets of 15% and 50% by the end of 2026 and 2035, respectively.The company’s revised climate plan is much like a previous plan it released — but this time includes the interim 2030 target.“[The new plan] reflects a wide range of inputs, including analysis of the evolving market landscape, new regulatory requirements, mining and energy peer approaches, the IEA’s latest modelling, stakeholder inputs, and emerging insights from the most recent United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) dialogue,” chief executive officer Gary Nagle said in a statement.“We have also undertaken extensive engagement with our shareholders and appreciate their time and support as we have developed this CATP,” Nagle noted.Glencore, like most of the world’s biggest listed companies, published its first climate action plans in 2020 in a bid to help with reaching the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of capping temperatures within 1.5 degrees Celsius.The Baar, Switzerland-based firm, one of the top global thermal coal exporters, has faced backlash for being one of the few top miners still involved in the extraction of the fossil fuel used to generate electricity.After facing pressure from major investors and shareholders, Glencore committed to run down its coal mines by the mid-2040s, closing at least 12 by 2035.“We recognize the different roles of thermal coal and steelmaking coal – and the different transition pathways for both,” Nagle said presenting the new strategy.Taken from: Glencore’s 2024-2026 Climate Action Transition Plan. (Click on it to see full size) The executive noted the company “remains committed” to the responsible phase-down of its coal portfolio and it’s not progressing any greenfield thermal coal investments. The company continues to produce and recycle commodities considered key for today’s cleaner transition technologies. Nagle explained that the speed and direction of Glencore’s decarbonization efforts are significantly shaped by geopolitics, policy decisions, and technological advancements.Tackling Scope 3 emissionsGlencore plans to cut “Scope 3” emissions — those produced when customers burn or process a company’s raw materials — by 30% by 2035 and achieving net zero Scope 3 emissions by 2050.The company did not include its marketing activities in the these goals. It justified the decision by saying that, by trading in the third party volumes, its activities do not generate additional Scope 3 emissions, “which in the ordinary course are associated with the transformation or use of the product by third parties”.Glencore recently acquired a 77% interest in Teck’s (TSX: TECK.A, TECK.B)(NYSE: TECK) steelmaking coal business, Elk Valley Resources (EVR). The transaction remains subject to mandatory regulatory approvals and is expected to close by no later than Q3 2024. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Glencore plcmehr Nachrichten
|
15:58
|Gewinne in Europa: STOXX 50 am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|STOXX 50 aktuell: STOXX 50-Anleger greifen am Mittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Optimismus in Europa: STOXX 50 zum Start mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Gute Stimmung in London: FTSE 100 zum Handelsstart auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.24
|STOXX-Handel Das macht der STOXX 50 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
20.03.24
|Mining group Glencore records big rise in emissions (Financial Times)
|
20.03.24
|Mining group Glencore records big rise in emissions (Financial Times)
|
20.03.24
|Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 am Mittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Glencore plcmehr Analysen
|15.03.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.03.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.02.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.03.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.02.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.03.24
|Glencore Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.03.24
|Glencore Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.02.24
|Glencore Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|22.02.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.02.24
|Glencore Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.01.24
|Glencore Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Glencore plc Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 2 Sh
|9,90
|3,13%
|Glencore plc
|4,98
|2,21%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Entscheid: ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schließt höher -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend stärker
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordjagd fort. Die Wall Street befindet sich im Plus. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es im Donnerstagshandel mehrheitlich aufwärts.