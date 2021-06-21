GLG Names Ramakrishnan (Rama) Adaikalavan Head of APAC

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG, the world's insight network, today announced that Ramakrishnan (Rama) Adaikalavan will join the company as Head of APAC. He joins GLG's global leadership team and will report directly to CEO Paul Todd. As Head of APAC, Adaikalavan will oversee all of GLG's business serving leading corporations, professional services firms, and financial firms from ten offices across the Asia-Pacific region.

GLG is the world's insight network, bringing decision makers the insight it takes to get ahead. GLG's network of experts is the world's largest and most varied source of first-hand expertise, with thousands of new experts recruited every week.

Adaikalavan joins GLG with extensive cross-APAC experience at prestigious global companies, most recently as Vice President and GM of Applications and Business Process Services at DXC Technology, a leading global IT services and solutions firm. He has also held senior executive roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services, Hewlett Packard, and Electronic Data Systems. Born in Malaysia, Adaikalavan started his career in Australia and relocated to Singapore in 2010. He holds an MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management and has recently completed an International Directors Program at INSEAD.

"Rama is an extremely savvy executive who brings deep commercial and frontline leadership experience and strong knowledge of the Asia-Pacific region," said GLG CEO Paul Todd. "I'm excited for him to bring that exceptional background to GLG as we continue to accelerate our growth across APAC and around the world."

"I'm thrilled to join GLG's talented APAC team at a moment of strategic growth for the company," said Adaikalavan. "I'm looking forward to partnering with our experts and clients to continue to deliver an exceptional differentiated value proposition in the Asia-Pacific market."

Adaikalavan will be based in Singapore. He begins work today.

About GLG

