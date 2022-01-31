Glia Continues Rapid Growth in 2021, Doubling Customer Base, Employee Headcount and Strategic Alliances While Expanding Global Reach

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , has finished another strong year of growth fueled by a $78 million round in series C funding, its award-winning Digital Customer Service (DCS) technology and Glia's strategic focus on helping the financial services industry reinvent how they digitally support customers. Glia's momentum gained recognition in 2021 as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for the second year in a row.

"Over the past year, we have seen tremendous growth in our customer and partnership roster as well as our internal team, helping us meet the skyrocketing demand from financial services companies looking to improve the customer experience in a digital world. 2022 is already off to a great start with incredible momentum across the board, along with a growing interest in Digital Customer Service (DCS). Financial institutions that are not actively taking steps to implement DCS are falling behind. We expect rapid adoption for the year ahead and well beyond," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia, who was honored by Goldman Sachs as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021.

Glia continued to expand its customer map in 2021, with over 250 financial institutions across 47 states and in 12 countries. New customers include market leaders such as BCU , Ideal Credit Union and Liberty Bank . Growth was especially strong among credit unions, banks and insurance carriers. In addition to the U.S. market, demand has been strong in Latin America with growing momentum in the EMEA region.

Glia grew its ecosystem significantly in 2021, expanding existing relationships and adding dozens of new alliance partners. Glia has forged partnerships with the leading insurance and online banking platforms, CUSOs, loan origination and account management vendors as well as AI and CRM providers.

To further accelerate growth, Glia has invested heavily in its people, more than doubling the number of employees, while adding strategic leadership hires. Most notably, former Qualtrics EVP Jeremy Smith has joined as Chief Operating Officer, Jared Kalmanson has joined as General Counsel and former Gartner VP Rick DeLisi has joined as Lead Research Analyst. Glia has earned the Great Place to Work certification for the second year in a row with a 97% employee satisfaction rating (compared to the industry average of 59%).

Glia's DCS platform continued to earn industry awards last year including its 10th Best of Show at FinovateSpring . Glia was also named to the CB Insights FinTech 250 list . Industry analysts are increasingly recognizing Glia's DCS leadership, as seen in research from Forrester, Gartner and Omdia.

"Digital Customer Service is changing the game, allowing financial institutions to meet customers where they are, on screen, and provide seamless digital experiences that accelerate business, boost satisfaction and deliver competitive advantage. Our growing base of customers prove this on a daily basis, as they lower abandonment rates, build customer loyalty and drive conversions with Glia DCS," said Justin DiPietro, Chief Strategy Officer and co-founder.

Glia brought DCS advocacy to a new level in 2021, releasing Digital Customer Service: Transforming Customer Experience for an Onscreen World, a book authored by Michaeli and DeLisi and published by Wiley. The book is a 'playbook' for DCS with insights and constructive strategies on how organizations can effectively digitalize the customer service experience while still engaging in live human conversations. Digital Customer Service has received rave reviews, including inclusion in a Forbes list of top 2021 Business Books.

About Glia

