Glia Expands Executive Team with Chief Product Officer Jay Choi

Former Chief Product Officer of Qualtrics brings extensive category design and product management experience to leading Interaction Platform

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, unifying digital, phone and automated customer interactions on a single platform, has created a new executive leadership position, appointing Jay Choi as its first Chief Product Officer. This newly created role oversees product strategy, product management and product marketing under a single product team working closely with engineering leadership to advance Glia's position as the leading Interaction Platform.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the passionate team at Glia," said Choi. "Glia truly has the unique opportunity to transform how organizations interact with their customers. Glia's unparalleled product differentiation, engaged employee and customer base and deep focus on the financial vertical sets us apart from other solutions in the market. I'm eager to join Glia as we scale up and help drive the next chapter of the Glia Interaction Platform—developing new innovations that enable businesses to deliver personalized service at scale with greater efficiencies."

Choi officially joins Glia after serving as an advisor over the past 12 months, lending his deep experience in product management, product marketing and the benefit of bringing the two together.

Previously in his career, Jay served as the Chief Strategy Officer and GM at AppFolio where he led the vertical strategy for financial services. Before that, he served as the Chief Product Officer at Qualtrics where he was instrumental in creating the Experience Management category and reaching the top spot in both the Forrester Wave and Gartner Magic Quadrant. Prior to becoming CPO, Choi led the Employee Experience business at Qualtrics, driving sales from $50M to $350M in annual recurring revenue and improving the renewal rate from 70% to 90%.

"From product innovation to category creation, Jay Choi is a seasoned executive and brings a unique skill set that will be a strong addition to the Glia leadership," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and Co-Founder of Glia. "We've worked closely with Jay over the past year, so he hits the ground running. As we align all product groups into a single, unified team, we can accelerate creating a new category and continually innovate new solutions to help businesses succeed and deliver on the mission of our company."

About Glia

Glia redefines how businesses interact with customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), traditional call center and automation with a ChannelLess™ Architecture, empowering businesses to create the ideal mix of interactions and adapt on demand. The ability to easily shift volume between channels drives revenue, efficiency and loyalty at the same time.

Glia has partnered with over 400 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1B by top tier investors. To learn more visit glia.com .

