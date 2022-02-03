|
03.02.2022 10:52:48
GLIMPSES: Shortened Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
BEIJING (AP) — Even a shortened Olympic torch relay had time for a stop at the Great Wall of China.Wu Jingyu, who won gold for China in taekwondo at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, carried the flame to the iconic landmark on the second day of its journey to the Beijing Games. The relay was cut back to three days because of concerns about the coronavirus.The staged scene was low on spontaneity, so Associated Press photographer Ng Han Guan decided to shoot the posing athlete off-center and at a slight height.“It’s one of those things that can be campy, so not shooting it directly helps reduce the campiness,” he said. “In that setting, you’re trying to keep the grandness of the Great Wall intact.”___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 GLIMPSES: Shortened Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!