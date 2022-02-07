Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"

BEIJING (AP) — The snowboarder hangs, suspended upside down in the air, a shadow barely visible next to the glare of the bright sun.Associated Press photographer Francisco Seco had been looking for this shot from the moment he arrived at the men’s slopestyle competition at the Beijing Olympics.“From the very beginning, from the first round, I thought about this photo because I love silhouettes,” he said.First, he had to make sure he got the more classic photos that showed each rider in Sunday’s event. Once that was out of the way, he turned to his passion.“I saw the sun and thought, maybe I can get my shot,” he said.He nailed it when Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris was competing.He’s not quite sure why he loves silhouettes so much, but he sees them as theatrical and likes how only the shape of a person is visible, with all identifying markers stripped away.___More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports這篇文章 GLIMPSES: Silhouetted, Olympic snowboarder hangs in mid-air 最早出現於 The China Post, Taiwan。