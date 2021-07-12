Global $124 Billion Topical Drug Delivery Markets to 2026: Semi-solid Formulations, Liquid Formulations, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products

DUBLIN, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Topical Drug Delivery Market (2021-2026) by Product, Route of Administration, End-user and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Topical Drug Delivery Market is estimated to be worth USD 95.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 124.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of skin and eye diseases, high incidences of burn injuries, and the increasing prevalence of diabetes. Higher preference for alternative modes of drug delivery is hindering market growth.



Delivery of biologics through the transdermal route and self-administration and home care are some of the opportunities for the market players to grow.



On the other hand, the technical barriers related to skin irritation and permeability and drug failures and product recalls are huge challenges in front of the industry.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cipla Inc., Crescita Therapeutics Inc., Galderma S.A., Glaxosmithkline, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into Semi-solid Formulations, Liquid Formulations, Solid Formulations and Transdermal Products. The semi-solid formulations contributes largest share of the market.

By Route of Administration, the market is classified as Dermal Drug Delivery, Ophthalmic Drug Delivery, Rectal Drug Delivery, Vaginal Drug Delivery and Nasal Drug Delivery. The Dermal Drug Delivery contributes largest share of the market.

By End-user, the market is classified as Homecare Settings, Hospitals & Clinics, Burn Centres and Other Facilities (academic & research institutes and diagnostic centres). The Homecare Settings contributes largest share of the market.

By Geography, APAC is projected to lead the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 High prevalence of skin diseases

4.2.1.2 Rising prevalence of eye diseases

4.2.1.3 High incidence of burn injuries

4.2.1.4 Growing prevalence of diabetes

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Preference for alternative modes of drug delivery

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Delivery of biologics through the transdermal route

4.2.3.2 Self-administration and home care

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Technical barriers related to skin irritation and permeability

4.2.4.2 Drug failures and product recalls

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Semi-solid Formulations

6.2.1 Creams

6.2.2 Ointments

6.2.3 Lotions

6.2.4 Gels

6.2.5 Pastes

6.3 Liquid Formulations

6.3.1 Suspensions

6.3.2 Solutions

6.4 Solid Formulations

6.4.1 Powders

6.4.2 Suppositories

6.5 Transdermal Products

6.5.1 Transdermal Patches

6.5.2 Transdermal Semi-solids



7 Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Route of Administration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dermal Drug Delivery

7.3 Ophthalmic Drug Delivery

7.4 Rectal Drug Delivery

7.5 Vaginal Drug Delivery

7.6 Nasal Drug Delivery



8 Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Homecare Settings

8.3 Hospitals & Clinics

8.4 Burn Centres



9 Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

Absorption Systems LLC

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Cipla Ltd.

Crescita Therapeutics Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Glaxosmithkline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

Ingenus Pharmaceuticals

Jenssen Global Services

Johnson & Johnso.

Lavipharm

Lead Chemicals Co. Inc.

Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

Lubrizol Corporation

MedPharm Group Ltd

Merck & Co.

Mylan N.V.

Nestle SA

Novartis AG

Pocono Coated Products LLC

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Skinvisible Pharmaceutical. Inc.

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Internationa. Inc.

