Global $16.2 Billion Air Compressor Markets to 2025: Growing Demand for Environment Friendly Solutions and Increase in the Acceptance for Portable Models

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Air Compressor Market: Analysis by Technology (Reciprocating, Rotary, Centrifugal), End User, Product Type, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid -19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Air Compressor Market was valued at USD 16.2 billion in the year 2019

The global air compressors market is witnessing lucrative growth owing to stringent regulatory standards regarding environment conservation, supportive government policies on energy conservation, mandatory standards imposed by FDA on food safety, as well as growing consumer awareness about product quality.

The advent of energy efficient models of air compressors, which are also available in portable designs, has been extensively adopted by industries around the world. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs and hence attracts a significantly large number of buyers hailing from diverse industrial background.

Low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialization and manufacturers investing in economies such as India and China is propelling the market growth. Manufacturing sector is witnessing substantial expansion owing to easily available raw materials, cost-effective labor, and abundance of land, which would further complement the overall market demand in the next few years.

The market is also expected to register huge growth in demand, post COVID-19 pandemic situation, attributable to factors including presence of advanced technology, high disposable income and growing demand of household appliances. With technical advancements and rapidly growing demand in the automobile industry, the market share of air compressor is expected to grow significantly.

Growing demand for environment friendly compressed air solutions and the increase in the acceptance for portable models are acting as a major driver for the growth of the air compressor market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Air Compressor Market: Product Overview

4. Global Air Compressor Market: Sizing, Growth and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Air Compressor Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook

5. Global Air Compressor Market Segmentation, By Technology

5.1 Global Air Compressor Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Air Compressor Market: By Technology (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By Reciprocating- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By Rotary- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 By Centrifugal- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6. Global Air Compressor Market Segmentation, By End User

6.1 Global Air Compressor Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Air Compressor Market: By End User (2019 & 2025)

6.3 By Manufacturing - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Healthcare - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.5 By Oil & Gas - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.6 By Food & Beverage - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.7 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7. Global Air Compressor Market Segmentation, By Product Type

7.1 Global Air Compressor Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Air Compressor Market: By Product Type (2019 & 2025)

7.3 By Portable - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7.4 By Stationary - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8. Global Air Compressor Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Air Compressor Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)

9. Americas Air Compressor Market: An Analysis

10. Europe Air Compressor Market: An Analysis

11. Asia Pacific Air Compressor Market: An Analysis

12. Global Air Compressor Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Air Compressor Market Drivers

12.2 Global Air Compressor Market Restraints

12.3 Global Air Compressor Market Trends

13. Market Attractiveness

13.1 By Technology (Year 2025)

13.2 By End User (Year 2025)

13.3 By Product Type (Year 2025)

13.4 By Region, Year-2025)

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market share of leading air compressor manufacturing companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis

14.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

15.1 Atlas Copco AB

15.2 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

15.3 ELGI EQUIPMENTS LIMITED

15.4 Kaeser Kompressoren

15.5 Siemens AG

15.6 DeWALT

15.7 Emerson

15.8 Sullivan-Palatek, Inc.

15.9 Hitachi Ltd.

15.10 Danfoss

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hg8cvp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-16-2-billion-air-compressor-markets-to-2025-growing-demand-for-environment-friendly-solutions-and-increase-in-the-acceptance-for-portable-models-301179916.html

SOURCE Research and Markets