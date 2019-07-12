Global $2.19Bn Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market 2019-2024: Recent Trends, Key Drivers and Major Challenges

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital acquired disease testing market was worth US$ 876 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 2,190 Million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 16.5% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global hospital acquired disease testing market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Dynamics



The market for hospital acquired disease testing is currently exhibiting double digit growth rates. Catalyzed by rising population and modernization of the healthcare infrastructure, there has been a significant increase in the number of health care facilities across the globe. This has resulted in a rising incidence of HAIs, driving the demand of hospital acquired disease tests.



Moreover, with advanced technologies and scientific innovations, various techniques are now available in the market for preventing, diagnosing, and monitoring HAIs such as microarrays, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), real time location systems (RTLSs), and solid phase hybridization. Techniques such as RTLS makes it easy to prevent HAIs from spreading in both patients and staff.



Growing awareness of HAIs among patients and governments enacting regulations that penalize hospitals having a high incidence of HAIs are some of the other factors that are catalyzing the growth of the market.



Market Summary



Based on the indication, the market has been segmented into urinary tract infection, surgical site infection, pneumonia, bloodstream infections, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and others. Urinary tract infection currently represents the biggest segment.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., QIAGEN, Siemens Healthcare, Diatherix Laboratories, Inc., Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Life Technologies Corporation) and Cepheid, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Indication

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 SWOT Analysis

5.6.1 Overview

5.6.2 Strengths

5.6.3 Weaknesses

5.6.4 Opportunities

5.6.5 Threats

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.4 Degree of Competition

5.8.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.9 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Indication

6.1 UTI (Urinary Tract Infection)

6.2 SSI (Surgical Site Infection)

6.3 Pneumonia

6.4 Bloodstream Infections

6.5 MRSA (Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus)

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4 Middle East and Africa

7.5 Latin America



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Key Players

8.3 Profiles of Key Players

8.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

8.3.2 Alere, Inc.

8.3.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

8.3.4 bioMerieux S.A.

8.3.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

8.3.6 Hologic, Inc.

8.3.7 QIAGEN

8.3.8 Siemens Healthcare

8.3.9 Diatherix Laboratories, Inc.

8.3.10 Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

8.3.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Life Technologies Corporation)

8.3.12 Cepheid, Inc.



