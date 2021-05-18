Global $2.5 Billion Patient Circuit Market to 2025

DUBLIN, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Patient Circuit Market By Type (Open, Closed, Semi-Closed), By Use (Single Use v/s Reusable), By Application (Anesthesia, Respiratory Dysfunction, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Patient Circuit Market is projected to grow from an estimated $1.2 billion in 2019 to $2.5 billion by 2025.

A patient circuit or a breathing circuit is a medical device which connects a patient and a ventilator. It brings about an exchange of gases particularly supply of oxygen and removal of carbon dioxide. This is sometimes used for delivering drugs or inhalational anesthetic agents to the patients. This is a consistent and suitable device which ensures the safety of patient.



The Global Patient Circuit Market is driven by the increasing geriatric population suffering from various diseases, especially respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, pulmonary embolism, lung cancer, among others. This has drastically increased the number of patients and requirement for continuous monitoring of their health.

Additionally, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been further propelling the growth of patient circuit market. Furthermore, increasing investments, improvements in the existing patient circuits and new patient circuit launches by the key vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities through 2025.



The Global Patient Circuit Market is segmented on the basis of type, use, application, end-user, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into open, closed and semi-closed. The closed type patient circuit segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period since this is the most conventional type of patient circuit system as it contains the carbon dioxide in the system itself and manages it locally. Additionally, it has a reservoir due to which complete rebreathing is possible.



Among all the regions, North America dominated the Global Patient Circuit Market in 2019 and the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the patient circuit market include Dragerwerk AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Braun & Company Ltd, Bio-Med Devices, Inc., Smith's Group plc, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Ambu, A/S, Teleflex Inc, Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Flexicare Medical Ltd., Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd, Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc., WilMarc, LLC, Hamilton Medical AG, Penlon Limited, Ace Medical Corporation, Fritz Stephan GmbH, Medec International BV, Triton Electronic Systems Ltd. and others.



