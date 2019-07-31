|
Global $2Bn Crowdsourced Testing Market Outlook 2019-2024: Focus on Performance Testing, Functionality Testing, Usability Testing, Localization Testing, and Security Testing
DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crowdsourced Testing Market by Testing Type (Performance Testing, Functionality Testing, Usability Testing, Localization Testing, and Security Testing), Platform, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The crowdsourced testing market is projected to grow from USD 1,250 million in 2019 to USD 2,000 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.
Crowdsourced testing market by testing type, platform, organization size (large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises), vertical, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global crowdsourced testing market.
Increasing digital transformation and need to deliver software at a fast pace to the public for improving brand name and providing optimum user experience to drive the market growth for crowdsourced testing
The increasing necessity to improve the user experience for competing in today's global market, along with building brand awareness, organizations need to get their website or mobile app delivered to the public fast. To keep up with the continuous delivery model, they need to deploy crowdsourced testing services to gain user insights and assure software quality as per the user at an incredibly quickening pace and in a cost-effective manner.
Among the testing type segment, the functionality testing segment to account for the largest market share during the forecast period
Under the testing type segment, the functionality testing services are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as they are utilized by organizations to ensure the software is working as designed from the user's perspective or not. This is done by checking it from top to tail with no necessity of understanding of the functioning of the development code internally, helping the company release more stable and reliable software.
Among the platform segment, the website testing platform to account for the largest market share during the forecast period
Among the platform segment, the website testing segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, as website testing is the most implemented testing service by crowdsourced testing vendors. This testing service explores a website for its functionality, reliability, and performance. The website is checked for its responsiveness, compliance, functioning by user-type, and effectivity for providing better customer experience. For any organization, a website serves to make an impression on its potential customers; hence, website testing is widely used across organizations.
Among regions, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the widespread adoption of emerging technologies, such as cloud computing, along with the fast-paced adoption of online services. Moreover, the presence of growing economies, such as China and India, which are rapidly implementing latest technologies due to the increasing internet penetration and improving customer demand is also considered to be a key factor for the growth of the crowdsourced testing market in the region.
The report covers the competitive landscape and profiles of the major players, such as Applause App Quality, Inc (Applause), Bugcrowd Inc. (Bugcrowd), Cobalt Labs Inc. (Cobalt Labs), Crowdsourced Testing (Crowdsourced Testing), Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Flatworld Solutions), Global App Testing (Global App Testing), Infosys Limited (Infosys), Planit Testing (Planit), Qualitrix (Qualitrix), QA Infotech (QA Infotech), Rainforest QA, Inc. (Rainforest), Qualitest (Qualitest), Synack (Synack), test IO (test IO), and Testbirds (Testbirds GmbH). Companies have adopted various strategies, including partnerships, expansions, new product launches, and agreements, to cater to the demand for the crowdsourced testing across the globe, as well as strengthen their positions in the market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries
2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Research Assumptions
2.4 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.3 Industry Standards & Regulations
6 Crowdsourced Testing Market By Testing Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Functional Testing
6.3 Usability Testing
6.4 Performance Testing
6.5 Security Testing
6.6 Others
7 Crowdsourced Testing Market, By Platforms
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Web
7.3 Mobile
7.4 Others
8 Crowdsourced Testing Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprise
8.3 Small & Business Enterprise
9 Crowdsourced Testing Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Telecom & IT
9.3 Healthcare
9.4 Retail & Consumer Goods
9.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.6 Manufacturing
9.7 Others
10 Crowdsourced Testing Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.6 Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
Business Overview, Products & Services, Key Insights, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis
12.2 Infosys
12.3 Global App Testing
12.4 Test IO
12.5 Applause
12.6 Synack
12.7 Testbirds
12.8 Planit
12.9 Cobalt Labs
12.10 Rainforest
12.11 Bugcrowd
