02.11.2020 21:00:00
Global $4.6 Billion Cryptococcosis Treatment Market to 2025: Impact of Covid-19, Porters Five Forces Analysis, Ansoff Matrix Analysis
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market is estimated to be USD 4.6 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.7 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 4.5%.
Certain infections like HIV which lead to a weak immune system as well as the extended use of immunosuppressive drugs are supporting the growth of this market. Alternatively, lack of efficient diagnostic tools and trials to prevent this infection are digressing the growth of this market.
Cryptococcosis or cryptococcal disease is basically a fungal disease, which can prove to be fatal in severe cases. It occurs due to inhalation of fungus associated with bird species. It can affect the humans leading to meningitis in several cases. The occurrence of this disease is increasing beyond years due to the rise in the number of diseases especially prevalent in the emerging economies.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Bristol-Mayers Squibb, Sigmapharm Laboratories, Novartis AG etc.
IGR Competitive Quadrant
The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of Covid-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, by Treatment
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Amphotericin B
6.2.1 Amphocin
6.2.2 Fungizone
6.2.3 Others
6.3 Fluconazole
6.3.1 Diflucan
6.3.2 Others
6.4 Flucytosine
6.4.1 Ancobon
6.4.2 Others
6.5 Others (Voriconazole, Surgery Treatment, Etc.)
7 Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hospital Pharmacies
7.3 Mail Order Pharmacies
7.4 Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores
8 Global Cryptococcosis Treatment Market, by Geography
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Competitive Scenario
9.3.1 Merger & Acquisition
9.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
9.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement
9.3.4 Investment & Funding
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
10.2 Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
10.4 Novartis AG
10.5 Pfizer, Inc.
10.6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
10.7 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
10.8 Viamet Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
10.9 Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC
10.10 Astellas Pharma Inc.
10.11 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
10.12 Matinas Biopharma
10.13 Nucare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
10.14 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
11 Appendix
