Global $468.2 Billion Online Ad Spending Market to 2027

Global Online Ad Spending Market to Reach US$468.2 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online Ad Spending estimated at US$262 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$468.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Online Ad Spending market in the U. S. is estimated at US$75.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$83.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$83.9 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Baidu, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

LinkedIn Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Millennial Media LLC

SINA Corporation

Sogou

Twitter, Inc.

Yahoo!

Youku

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Online Ad Spending Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

World Current & Future Analysis for Online Ad Spending by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027 World Historic Review for Online Ad Spending by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017 World 15-Year Perspective for Online Ad Spending by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

Current & Future Analysis for Online Ad Spending by Segment - Online Ad Spending - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Historic Review for Online Ad Spending by Segment - Online Ad Spending Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

