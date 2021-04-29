Global $47.8 Billion Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services Market to 2026

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Identity Infrastructure and Services Market by Asset Type, Deployment Type, Organization Type and Industry Vertical 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Driven by emerging opportunities, digital identity infrastructure and services will become a $47.8 billion USD global opportunity by 2026

This report assesses the digital identity management market including the concepts, key challenges, future trends and analysis of the key market players and solutions. It evaluates the current state and future outlook of identity management solutions and services with a focus on leading technical approaches, technologies, companies, and solutions. This includes opportunities in emerging areas such as the Identity of Thing (IDoT) and IoT identity managed services.

Managing identities and access control for enterprise applications remains one of the greatest challenges facing IT today. While an enterprise may be able to leverage several cloud computing services without a good identity and access management strategy, in the long run extending an organization's identity services into the cloud is a necessary prerequisite for strategic use of on-demand computing services.

Supporting today's rapidly evolving cloud ecosystem requires a thorough assessment of an organization's readiness to conduct cloud-based Identity and Access Management (IAM), as well as understanding the capabilities of the organization's cloud computing providers. We see over 20% of all communications and commerce solutions relying upon unified identity by 2026.

Today's world of identity management is largely focused on personal, directly human-related activities such as secure access to physical or digital assets. Emerging areas such as wearable technology will play a role in terms of enterprise security and access control. The introduction of 5G-based service-based architectures will help substantially in this area as unified identity is built into the system. This will be particularly important for scalability for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

The future of ICT will include many more identity-related issues and challenges that pertain to non-human activities such as those autonomous actions that occur on behalf of humans with the IoT. Therefore, it is critically important to understand the state of identity management today so that one can better position for the future of ID Management in an IoT world.

Select Report Findings:

Digital identity will be the single biggest gating factor to the adoption of enterprise IoT

The combination of technologies and approaches are required to ensure robust security and privacy

Over 20% of all communications and commerce solutions will rely upon a unified digital identity approach by 2026

The five largest industry verticals through 2026 will be financial services, telecom and IT, insurance, government, and healthcare services

The introduction of 5G service-based architecture will enable many new digital identity opportunities for both human-controlled and machine-oriented devices

Key Topics Covered:

3.0 Digital Identity Companies

3.1 Abine

3.2 Ad Hoc Labs DBA Burner

3.3 AdTheorent

3.4 Agora Innovation

3.5 AID:Tech

3.6 AlertEnterprise

3.7 Alitheon

3.8 AlphaFox Systems Ltd.

3.9 Ambisafe

3.10 AMI Group

3.11 Anchor ID

3.12 Apply Mobile

3.13 AriadNEXT

3.14 ArticSoft

3.15 ATOMNAUT

3.16 Auth0

3.17 AU10TIX

3.18 AUTHADA

3.19 Authenteq

3.20 Authentiq

3.21 Authomate

3.22 Authoriti

3.23 Aver

3.24 Averon

3.25 Avoco

3.26 Axuall

3.27 BehavioSec

3.28 Beyond Identity

3.29 BidiPass

3.30 BigchainDB GmbH

3.31 BIID

3.32 Billon

3.33 Bio Recognition Systems

3.34 BioCatch

3.35 Biolink Technologies

3.36 Blanco

3.37 Blinking

3.38 Blockchain Helix AG

3.39 Blocknotary

3.40 Blockvest

3.41 Blue Biometrics

3.42 BlueLine Grid

3.43 Bluzelle

3.44 BMC Software

3.45 Bridge Protocol

3.46 bridge21

3.47 B-Secur

3.48 Bubbletone

3.49 BullGuard

3.50 Bynder

3.51 Callsign

3.52 Cambridge Blockchain

3.53 CANARIE

3.54 Beam Solutions

3.55 Certisign Holding, Inc.

3.56 Chainvine

3.57 Chekk

3.58 Citizen (this.citizen.is)

3.59 Civic

3.60 Cognito (BlockScore)

3.61 COINDAQ

3.62 Connective

3.63 Connet

3.64 Covered Security

3.65 Crayonic

3.66 Credits (Pythia)

3.67 Credntia

3.68 CrossVerify Limited

3.69 Cymmetria

3.70 DACC

3.71 Dangerous Things

3.72 Danube Tech

3.73 Daon

3.74 Dashbid

3.75 Dashlane

3.76 DataChecker

3.77 Deep Instinct

3.78 Digidentity

3.79 Digital Identity Solutions Europe

3.80 Digital Signal

3.81 DocuSign

3.82 Dominode

3.83 Duo Security

3.84 Dynamis

3.85 easyID

3.86 Element

3.87 Elliptic

3.88 Entrust Limited

3.89 Erachain

3.90 Etive Technologies

3.91 Etronika

3.92 Euronovate

3.93 Evernym

3.94 EVRYTHNG

3.95 Excalibur

3.96 EXOCHAIN

3.97 Experian plc.

3.98 Extreme Networks

3.99 EyeEm

3.100 Facebook

3.101 Finhaven

3.102 Finsphere

3.103 First Orion

3.104 FitPay

3.105 ForgeRock

3.106 Forter

3.107 GB Group

3.108 Gemalto

3.109 GenieICO

3.110 goSudo

3.111 GovCoin Systems

3.112 Haps

3.113 Heliocor

3.114 Hello Soda

3.115 High Fidelity

3.116 Hiving Technology

3.117 Hiya

3.118 Homeppl

3.119 HooYu

3.120 HouseAfrica

3.121 Ekata

3.122 Idology

3.123 Okta

3.124 Twilio

3.125 I/O Digital

3.126 IBM

3.127 Iconloop

3.128 ID.me

3.129 IDEMIA

3.130 Identity2020

3.131 IdentityMind

3.132 IDNOMIC

3.133 IDnow

3.134 ID-Pal

3.135 IDScan Biometrics

3.136 Imageware Systems

3.137 Impinj

3.138 Imprivata

3.139 InnoValor

3.140 Innovate Identity

3.141 Inside Secure

3.142 INTELid

3.143 Intesa

3.144 iProov

3.145 IPSO MICROELECTRONICS

3.146 Isosec

3.147 Jolocom

3.148 Juru

3.149 Juvo

3.150 Kairos

3.151 Keeps

3.152 Keyfactor

3.153 Keyp

3.154 Know Your Customer

3.155 Kompany

3.156 Kreditech (Kredito)

3.157 KYC Chain

3.158 LAB Group

3.159 Learning Machine

3.160 LifeLock

3.161 Lleida.net

3.162 Logrr

3.163 Loqr

3.164 Hermetic Security / LynxGuard

3.165 Matchupbox

3.166 MessageDoc

3.167 MFChain

3.168 MIRACL

3.169 Mooti LLC

3.170 Moqom

3.171 MPP Global Solutions

3.172 myEGO2GO

3.173 Naborly

3.174 NEC

3.175 Nect

3.176 NETKI

3.177 Nettoken Ltd.

3.178 Network Utilities Systems

3.179 Neustar

3.180 neXenio

3.181 Nexthink

3.182 NextTech

3.183 Notakey

3.184 NquiringMinds

3.185 NXT-ID

3.186 OneID

3.187 Onename

3.188 OneVisage

3.189 Onfido

3.190 Ontology

3.191 Passbase

3.192 Passfort

3.193 Payfone

3.194 Peer Mountain

3.195 PersonalData.io

3.196 Personiq

3.197 physiSECURE

3.198 Ping Identity

3.199 Pinn

3.200 Pivot Marketing, Inc.

3.201 Pixel Pin

3.202 Planned Departure

3.203 PokitDok

3.204 Post-Quantum

3.205 Procivis

3.206 Project Radium

3.207 PromisePay

3.208 ProofofYou

3.209 Prosper Marketplace

3.210 Provenance

