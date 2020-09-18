|
Global $5.3 Bn Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market to 2025
DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Industry Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for cannabidiol (CBD) oil should grow from $967.2 million in 2020 to $5.3 billion by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.4% for the period of 2020-2025.
The global CBD market is anticipated to grow at a strong rate over the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of CBD-based products for treating various medical conditions.
This report covers a range of products. This study will enable readers to understand and gain insights into the current market and will forecast changing market scenarios. The data provided can help users understand which market segments are expected to grow at the highest rates, along with factors driving growth and limiting growth, key opportunity areas, and more.
The global CBD oil market is mainly driven by growing research funding for cannabinoid research, legalization of CBD in various regions and the rising occurrence of chronic diseases and related complications. However, the adverse effects associated with cannabis and stringent government policies may slow the growth of the market.
The major operational strategies adopted by key competitors include R&D activities, establishment of joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, and mergers and acquisitions. R&D activities and product launches are the topmost strategies to improve market position and brand image. The CBD oil market is a highly competitive market with the presence of many national, regional and local companies. Demand in the market calls for both cost and product differentiation, continuous product development and upgrades to assure and sustain profitability.
Hemp-derived products are the largest segment in the CBD oil products market. CBD oils are primarily used in pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic and other industries. The cosmetic and food industry segments accounts for more than half of the market. However, the pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to expand significantly, with a higher CAGR from 2020-2025. Regionally, North America captured the largest share of the CBD oil market in 2019. However, Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions.
Key Market Projections
- The hemp-derived segment market for cannabidiol (CBD) oil should grow from $516.3 million in 2020 to $2.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 41.5% for the period of 2020-2025.
- The marijuana-derived segment market for cannabidiol (CBD) oil should grow from $450.9 million in 2020 to $2.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 39% for the period of 2020-2025.
Report Scope
This report offers a detailed, competitive outlook including market shares and company profiles of key participants. Key players profiled in the report include: Medical Marijuana Inc., Isodiol International Inc., ENDOCA, Elixinol Global Ltd., CV Sciences Inc., CBD American Shaman, Canopy Growth Corp., Aurora Cannabis and others.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Cannabis Definition
- Cannabis Cultivation
- THC, Other Cannabinoid Compounds and Their Mode of Action
- Natural Cannabinoids
- Synthetic Cannabinoids
- Physiological Effect of Cannabinoid Compounds
- Cannabis: Addiction and Other Negative Side Effects
- Hemp, Cannabinoids and Related Industry Sectors
- Legality of Cannabis Use
- Cannabis Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- R&D Trends, Clinical Trials and FDA Approvals
- Market Drivers
- Growing Geriatric Populations
- Legalization
- Market Restraints
- Counterfeit CBD Products
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Introduction
- Market Insights and Trends
- Hemp-Derived CBD Oil
- Overview
- Marijuana-Derived CBD Oil
- Overview
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- CBD and Its Applications
- Market Size and Forecast
- Pharmaceutical
- Medical Marijuana as a Therapeutic Treatment
- Medical Cannabis as Pain Medication and Alternative to Opioids
- Food
- Cosmetics
- Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Regulatory Structure
- Regulatory Structure of Cannabis in the U.S.
- Regulatory Structure of Cannabis in Canada
- CBD Oil Regulations in Europe
- CBD Oil Regulations in Asia
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Key Developments
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Aphria Inc.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- CBD American Shaman
- Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc.
- CV Sciences
- Elixinol Global Ltd.
- Endoca
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc
- Isodiol International Inc.
- Medical Marijuana Inc.
- Tilray
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vc78ut
