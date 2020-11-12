Global $60 Billion Automotive Seat Market to 2025 with Adient, Lear, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku, and Magna International Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Seats Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Automotive Seat Market is Projected to Grow to USD 60.0 Billion by 2025 from USD 51.9 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.9%

Synthetic leather is estimated to be the fastest-growing trim material for the automotive seat market globally.

Synthetic leather its flexibility and multiple color options, allows OEMs to configure different types of interiors. It is widely used for car seats as it is cheaper than genuine leather. Asia Oceania is projected to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing synthetic leather market for automotive seats owing to customer inclination toward comfort & luxury features.



Synthetic leather has features such as toughness, flexibility, and resistance to abrasion and temperature, which drives its demand in the mid-range passenger car segment in the region. In developed countries such as Germany, France, and Spain, synthetic leather is being adopted as an eco-friendly substitute for genuine leather due to stringent environmental regulations and increasing public awareness.

The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a decline in production since the end of 2018, have had a severe impact on the entire automotive industry. This impact has caused a disruption in the export of automotive components, as well as the closure of manufacturing and assembly plants, globally. Major automotive players such as Fiat, Volkswagen, PSA Group, General Motors, and BMW have suspended production due to COVID-19.



The automotive seat market is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players. The key players in the automotive seat industry are Adient Plc (US), Lear Corporation (US), Faurecia (France), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), and Magna International (Canada).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Pre- & Post-COVID-19 Scenario

4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Vehicle Production

5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Suvs to Fuel Demand for Modular Seats

5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand for Luxury and Premium Vehicles

5.2.1.4 Impact of COVID-19: Increase in Demand for Aftermarket Seating Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Advanced Modular Seats Compared to Conventional Seats

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Focus on Autonomous Cars and Increasing Preference for Ride Sharing

5.2.3.2 Impact of COVID-19: New Anti-Microbial Seating Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Development of Lighter Seats at a Low Cost

5.3 Supply Chain

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Automotive Seats Market Scenario

5.5.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.5.2 Low COVID-19 Impact Scenario

5.5.3 High COVID-19 Impact Scenario

5.6 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

5.7 Average Selling Price Analysis of Automotive Seats, by Region

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Landscape



6 Analyst's Recommendations

6.1 Asia Oceania Will be Key Market for Automotive Seats

6.2 Powered and Combination of Powered & Heated Seats - Key Focus Areas

6.3 Conclusion



7 Automotive Seats Market, by Seat Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Bucket Seats

7.3 Bench/Split Bench Seat



8 Automotive Seats Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Standard Seats

8.3 Powered Seats

8.4 Heated & Powered Seats

8.5 Heated Seats

8.6 Heated & Memory Seats

8.7 Heated & Ventilated Seats

8.8 Heated, Ventilated, and Memory Seats

8.9 Heated, Ventilated, Memory, and Massage Seats



9 Automotive Seat Market, by Component

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.2 Armrest

9.3 Pneumatic System

9.4 Seat Belt

9.5 Seat Frame & Structure

9.6 Seat Headrest

9.7 Seat Height Adjuster

9.8 Seat Recliner

9.9 Seat Track



10 Automotive Seats Market, by Material

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Steel

10.3 Aluminum



11 Automotive Seats Market, by Trim Material

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.2 Synthetic Leather

11.3 Genuine Leather

11.4 Fabric



12 Automotive Seats Market, by Vehicle Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Research Methodology

12.1.2 Assumptions

12.2 Passenger Car

12.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

12.4 Heavy Trucks

12.5 Buses



13 Automotive Seats Market, by Electric & Hybrid Vehicle

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Research Methodology

13.1.2 Assumptions

13.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (Bev)

13.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Phev)

13.4 Fuel Cell Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Fcev)



14 Automotive Seats Market, by Off-Highway Vehicle

14.1 Introduction

14.1.1 Research Methodology

14.1.2 Assumptions

14.2 Construction/Mining Equipment

14.3 Agricultural Tractors



15 Automotive Seat Market, by Region



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Automotive Seats Market: Market Share Analysis, 2019

16.3 Market Evolution Framework

16.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

16.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

16.6 Business Strategy Excellence

16.7 Strength of Product Portfolio

16.8 Business Strategy Excellence

16.9 Competitive Scenario

16.9.1 New Product Developments/Launches, 2018-2020

16.10 Right to Win



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Company Profiles

17.1.1 Adient plc

17.1.2 Lear Corporation

17.1.3 Faurecia

17.1.4 Toyota Boshoku Corporation

17.1.5 Magna International

17.1.6 TS Tech

17.1.7 Aisin Seiki

17.1.8 NHK Spring

17.1.9 Tachi-S

17.1.10 Gentherm

17.2 Additional Company Profiles

17.2.1 Europe

17.2.1.1 Brose Fahrzeugteile Se & Co. Kg

17.2.1.2 Grammer Ag

17.2.1.3 C.I.E.B. Kahovec

17.2.1.4 Phoenix Seating Limited

17.2.1.5 IGBauerhin GmbH

17.2.1.6 Sabelt

17.2.2 North America

17.2.2.1 Guelph Manufacturing

17.2.2.2 Camaco-Amvian

17.2.2.3 Freedman Seating Company

17.2.3 Asia Oceania

17.2.3.1 Daewon Kang

17.2.3.2 Tata Autocomp Systems

17.2.3.3 Summit Auto Seats

17.2.3.4 Harita Seating Systems Ltd.

17.2.3.5 Delta Kogyo Co., Ltd.

17.2.3.6 Bharat Seats Limited (BSL)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ilai5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



