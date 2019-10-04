|
04.10.2019 12:30:00
Global $62 Bn Precision Guided Munition Market to 2027: Growing Military Modernization Programs and Reduction in Logistics Burden
DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precision Guided Munition - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Precision Guided Munition market accounted for $27.40 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $62.01 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.
Increasing demand for precision-guided munitions to minimize collateral damage, growing military modernization programs and reduction in logistics burden are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, regulations related to arms transfer and high manufacturing costs are restricting the market growth.
Precision guided munitions are a shell fitted with a terminal guidance system for missiles, bombings or artillery. It includes electrical equipment in order to guide before the effect in the last stage. The terminal guidance unit is intended for the sensation within its field of perspective of emitted or reflected EMR (electromagnetic radiation).
Because the harmful impacts of explosive weapons reduce with distance owing to inverse cube legislation, even small precision improvements allow a target to be assaulted with fewer or smaller bombs. Thus, even if some guided bombs are missing, fewer air crews are put at risk and may reduce the harm to civilians and the amount of collateral damage.
Based on type, the autonomous segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the growing demand for multi-mission, multi-target precision-strike, and air-to-ground precision weapons.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the rising demand for precision-guided munition from defence forces of different countries of the region. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are investing heavily in the development of high strike precision weapons.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Some of the key players profiled in the Precision Guided Munition market include
- BAE Systems
- China North Industries Corporation (Norinco)
- Denel Dynamics
- Elbit Systems
- Hanwha Group
- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd.
- KBP Instrument Design Bureau
- Kongsberg Gruppen
- Leonardo - Societ Per Azioni
- LIG Nex 1
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- MBDA
- Northrop Grumman
- Raytheon Company
- Roketsan A.S.
- Saab AB
- The Boeing Company
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Precision Guided Munition Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Autonomous
5.3 Semi-Autonomous
6 Global Precision Guided Munition Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Guided Ammunition
6.2.1 Guided Artillery Shells
6.2.2 Guided Bombs
6.2.3 Guided Bullets
6.2.4 Guided Mortar
6.3 Guided Rockets
6.3.1 Air-To-Surface
6.3.2 Surface-To-Air
6.3.3 Surface-To-Surface
6.4 Loitering Munitions
6.5 Tactical Missiles
6.5.1 Air-To-Air
6.5.2 Air-To-Surface
6.5.3 Subsea-To-Surface
6.5.4 Surface-To-Air
6.5.5 Surface-To-Surface
7 Global Precision Guided Munition Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Anti-Radiation
7.3 Global Positioning System (GPS)
7.4 Inertial Navigation System (INS)
7.5 Infrared
7.5.1 Infinite Impulse Response (IIR) Homing
7.5.2 Infrared Homing (IR) Homing
7.6 Radar Homing
7.6.1 Active Homing
7.6.2 Semi-Active Homing
7.7 Semi-Active Lasers
7.8 Other Technology
8 Global Precision Guided Munition Market, By Speed
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hypersonic
8.3 Non-Hypersonic
9 Global Precision Guided Munition Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Airborne
9.3 Land-Based
9.4 Naval
10 Global Precision Guided Munition Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9f7ah
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-62-bn-precision-guided-munition-market-to-2027-growing-military-modernization-programs-and-reduction-in-logistics-burden-300931178.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt tendiert am Freitag um seinen Vortagesschluss. In Deutschland zeigt sich der DAX etwas schwächer. Japan und Hongkong fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.