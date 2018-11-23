Global 3D CAD Markets to 2022 - Growth in 3D Printing Encourages Use of 3D CAD

DUBLIN, Nov 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "3D CAD - Global Strategic Business Report"

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for 3D CAD in US$ Million.

The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Ashampoo GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Autodesk, Inc. ( USA )

) Bentley Systems, Incorporated ( USA )

) CAXA Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Chempute Software (Pty) Ltd. ( South Africa )

) Dassault Systmes SE ( France )

) Dassault Systmes SolidWorks Corporation ( USA )

) Hexagon PPM ( USA )

) Kubotek3D ( USA )

) Nemetschek Group ( Germany )

) Graphisoft SE ( Hungary )

) PROCAD Software Ltd. ( Canada )

) PTC, Inc. ( USA )

) Siemens PLM Software ( USA )

) Trimble, Inc. ( USA )

) VariCAD s.r.o. ( Czech Republic )

) ZWSOFT Software Co., Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

3D CAD - Expanding the Realms in Design Agility

Technical Superiority over 2D CAD: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of 3D CAD

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years

Myriad Benefits Offered Help Sustain Robust Momentum

Faster Time to Market Capabilities Encourage Wider Adoption

Comprehensive Support for Rapid Prototyping: A Major Driver

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Projected in Developing Regions

Favorable Macro Trends Poised to Aid Market Expansion



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Technology Innovations and Product Improvements Spearhead Market Growth

Select Recently Launched 3D CAD Tools: A Snapshot

Integrated 3D CAD Platforms: Order of the Day

Demand Remains Buoyant for Integrated ERP/3D CAD Solutions

CAD-Centric PLM Solutions Gain Traction

Novel CAD-PLM Platforms Make a Cut

Cloud-based 3D CAD to Instigate Next Wave of Growth

Emphasis on Industry 4.0 Bodes Well

A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

Rising Number of IoT Devices and Impact on CAD: An Overview

Mobility - A Key Trend in CAD

SMBs Emerge as Lucrative Consumer Vertical

Architectural, Engineering & Construction (AEC) Industry - The Conventional End-User of CAD

Significance of 3D CAD in Architecture

Role in Engineering Applications

Utility in Construction Industry Briefings

Expanding Role of BIM in Modern Construction Programs Spurs CAD Demand

Favorable Growth Forecasts for AEC Industry to Support Progressive Momentum

Latest Trends in Automotive Components Design Rev Up Opportunities

3D CAD Becomes Pivotal in Aircraft Components Modeling

Growth in 3D Printing Encourages Use of 3D CAD

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

3D Computer Aided Design (CAD): A Definition

Computer Aided Design (CAD): An Introduction

History & Development of CAD

Types of CAD Platforms

Technology Used in Generating CAD Platforms

Benefits of CAD Services

Select CAD Software Applications

Functionality Provided by Current CAD Software Packages

CAD Application Areas

Virtualization Capabilities of CAD

Digitization of Drawings

Significance of CAD in Presentations

The Future of CAD



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CAD: A Well-Structured and Consolidated Market

Competition Encourages Shift in Pricing Models

Vendors Focus on M&A to Gain Competitive Edge

Select M&A Deals in the CAD Software Market (2016-18)



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product/Service Launches

PTC Rolls Out Creo 5.0

Dassault Systmes Introduces SOLIDWORKS 2019

Kubotek3D Rolls Out KeyCreator 2019

Kubotek3D to Introduce New K-Display View Software

Autodesk Integrates Generative Design Feature in Fusion 360 Ultimate

Solibri Releases ARCHICAD 22 Link

Frustum Releases GENERATE for Windows OS

Onshape to Develop New 3D CAD App

Corel Releases CorelCAD 2018

Fujitsu Launches iCAD SX V7L6

Autodesk Extends AnyCAD to Fusion 360



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Dassault Systmes Snaps Up No Magic

Trimble Acquires Stabiplan

U.S. CAD Acquires Cn3D Construction

Hexagon PPM Acquires PipingDesignOnline.com

Topcon Takes Over ClearEdge3D

Applied Software Acquires CAD-1

Zuken Acquires Alfatech

GE Aviation to Deploy Dassault Systmes' 3DEXPERIENCE

Dassault Systmes to Establish 3DEXPERIENCE Center

Onshape Teams Up with BMF Material Technology

ZWSOFT Appoints CADbro India as Exclusive Distributor in India

Nemetschek Fully Acquires MAXON Computer

Boeing Extends Partnership with Dassault Systmes

Dassault Systmes Acquires Majority Stake in Outscale

PTC to Relocate Global Headquarters to Boston's Seaport District

IMAGINiT Technologies Acquires PacifiCAD

Solid Solutions Management Acquires New Technology CADCAM

TriMech and CAPINC to Merge



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for 3D CAD

Cloud 3D CAD Seeks Opportunities

Competitive Scenario

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

A Market Laden with Opportunities

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

B. Market Analytics



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

A Mature yet Growing Market

Germany Drives 3D CAD Adoption in Europe

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market for 3D CAD

Latest Trends in Enterprise IT Support Growth

Overview of Key Regional Markets

China

India

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



7.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 50)

The United States (23)

(23) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (17)

(17) France (1)

(1)

Germany (7)

(7)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

(Excluding Japan) (5) Africa (1)

