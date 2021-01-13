|
13.01.2021 19:30:00
Global 3D Cell Culture Market Report 2020: An In-depth Analysis of Over 8,400 Patents, 2015-2020 - Forecast to 2030
DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Cell Culture Market by Scaffold Format, Products, Application Areas, Purpose, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts (3rd Edition), 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the 3D cell culture market. Based on multiple parameters, such as business segment, price of 3D cell culture products, and likely adoption of the 3D cell culture products, we have provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the 3D cell culture systems market in the mid to long term.
An insightful assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering various 3D cell culture systems, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, size of employee base, geographical presence, 3D cell culture format (scaffold based products, scaffold free products and 3D bioreactors), and type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, microcarriers, attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems). In addition, the chapter provides information related to the companies providing 3D culture related services, and associated reagents / consumables.
A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of scaffold based products, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (under development, developed not commercialized, and commercialized), type of product (hydrogels / ECMs, micropatterned surfaces, solid scaffolds, and microcarriers), source of 3D cultured cells (natural and synthetic), method used for fabrication (human based, animal based, plant based, and polymer based), and material used for fabrication. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing scaffold based products, highlighting year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.
A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of scaffold free products, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (under development, developed and not commercialized, and commercialized), type of product (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems), source of 3D cultured cells (natural and synthetic), method used for fabrication (human based, animal based, plant based and polymer based), and material used for fabrication. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing scaffold free products, highlighting their year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.
A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of 3D bioreactors, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as type of 3D bioreactor (single-use, perfusion, fed-batch, and fixed-bed), and typical working volume. In addition, it presents details of the companies developing 3D bioreactors, highlighting year of establishment, size of employee base, and geographical presence.
An insightful analysis, highlighting the applications (cancer research, drug discovery and toxicology, stem cell research, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine) for which various 3D cell culture products are being developed / used.
An in-depth analysis of over 8,400 patents that have been filed / granted for 3D cell culture products, between 2015 and 2020, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patent, publication year, issuing authorities involved, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent characteristics and geography. It also includes a detailed patent valuation analysis.
An in-depth discussion on the classification of 3D cell culture systems, categorized as scaffold based systems (hydrogels / ECMs, solid scaffolds, micropatterned surfaces and microcarriers), scaffold free systems (attachment resistant surfaces, suspension systems and microfluidic systems) and 3D bioreactors.
An elaborate discussion on the methods used for fabrication of 3D matrices and scaffolds, highlighting the materials used, the process of fabrication, merits and demerits, and the applications of different fabrication methods.
Key Questions Answered
- Who are the leading industry players engaged in the development of 3D cell culture products?
- What are the most popular 3D cell culture products?
- What are the different applications for which 3D cell culture products are currently being developed?
- What are the key factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?
- What is the trend of capital investments in the 3D cell culture systems market?
- Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the 3D cell culture systems market?
- How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
- What are the anticipated future trends related to 3D cell culture systems market?
Companies Featured
- 101Bio
- 3D Biomatrix
- 3D Biotek
- 3D Biotechnology Solutions
- 3Dnamics
- 4Dcell
- 4titude
- AbbVie Ventures
- abc biopply
- ABL Europe
- Åbo Akademi University
- Abstraction Ventures
- Abzena
- Accellta
- Advanced BioMatrix
- Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI)
- Advanced Scientifics
- Aetos Biologics
- Afirmus Biosource
- AGC
- Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)
- AIM Biotech
- Akero Therapeutics
- Akron Biotech
- Alector
- Allevi
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- American Laboratory Products
- Alphabioregen
- ALS Investment Fund
- AlveoliX
- AMS Biotechnology
- AnaPath Services
- Angel Investors
- AngelMD
- Angels 5K
- Angels in MedCity
- Angels Santé
- Anthrogenesis
- Aquitaine Science Transfert
- Aquiti Gestion
- AR Brown
- ARL Design
- ARTeSYN Biosolutions
- AstraZeneca
- Arizona State University
- ATEL Ventures
- Atera
- Avantor
- AxoSim
- AXT
- Axxicon
- BASF
- Bayer
- B-CULTURE
- BEOnChip
- Bio-Byblos Biomedical
- BioCat
- BioConcept
- BIOFABICS
- Biogelx
- Bioinspired Solutions
- BioInvent International
- BIOKÉ
- BioLamina
- Biomaterials USA
- Biomerix
- BiomimX
- Biopredic International
- BioTek Instruments
- BiSS TGT
- Bonus BioGroup
- Bpifrance
- BRAIN
- BrainXell
- Brammer Bio
- Braveheart Investment Group
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Broad Institute
- BRTI Life Sciences
- Cambridge Bioscience
- University of Cambridge
- CarThera
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Celartia
- Cell Applications
- Cell Culture
- CELLEC BIOTEK
- Cellendes
- Cellevate
- CELLnTEC
- CellSpring
- CellSystems
- CelVivo
- Center for the Advancement of Science in Space
- CESCO Bioengineering
- Charles River Laboratories
- Cherry Biotech
- China Regenerative Medicine International
- CITIC Securities
- CN Bio Innovations
- CN Innovations
- Collagen Solutions
- Comune di Milano
- Corning Life Sciences
- Cosmo Bio
- CELLphenomics
- Commonwealth Serum Laboratories
- Curi Bio
- Cyprio
- Cyprotex
- Cytiva
- Danaher
- Deepbridge Capital
- Demcon
- United States Department of Defense
- Development Bank of Wales
- DiPole Materials
- Downing Ventures
- Government of the Netherlands
- Executive Agency for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (EASME)
- EBERS
- Ectica Technologies
- EDITHGEN
- Electrospinning
- Emulate
- Enso Discoveries
- Eppendorf
- Esco Aster
- Esperante
- Ethicon
- European Life Sciences Growth Fund (ELSGF)
- European Commission
- European Union
- Eurostars
- EU-ToxRisk
- Eva Scientific
- Evotec
- faCellitate
- Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo (FAPESP)
- Fennik Life Sciences
- Ferentis
- FHNW University
- FiberCell Systems
- Fibralign
- Finep
- Finesse Solutions
- Finovam Gestion
- Flexcell International
- Foundation for Technological Innovation
- Founder
- Founders Fund
- Freeline
- French Government
- Frequency Therapeutics
- FroggaBio
- Fujifilm
- FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical
- Funakoshi
- Gabriel Investments
- Galapagos
- GALIA Gestion
- Gamma 3
- Gelmetix
- Gelomics
- Gemini Bio
- Gemstone Biotherapeutics
- Genome Institute of Singapore
- Georgia Research Alliance
- Global Cell Solutions
- Government of China
- Great Stuff Ventures
- GSI
- GlaxoSmithKline
- HµREL
- Hamilton
- Harvard Apparatus
- Harvard College
- HCS Pharma
- Helvoet
- Heraeus Medical
- Hesperos
- Histogenics
- Human Models for Analysis of Pathways (HMAPs) Center
- Hokkaido Soda
- HP Wild Holding
- Hubrecht Organoid Technology
- Humanetics
- Hyamedix
- ibidi
- IMSS-Gulf Bio Analytical
- INITIO CELL
- Innovate UK
- Innovation Fund Denmark
- Inova Health System
- inRegen
- InSphero
- Invitrocue
- InvivoSciences
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Irdi Soridec Gestion
- Janssen Biotech
- Japan Vilene Company
- Jellagen Marine Biotechnologies
- Johns Hopkins University
- JRI Orthopaedics
- Kero
- Kim & Friends
- Kirkstall
- KIYATEC
- KOKEN
- Koninklijke Nederlandse Akademie Van Wetenschappen
- Kuraray
- LabCorp
- Laconia
- LAMBDA Laboratory Instruments
- Lantern Pharma
- Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine
- LBA Healthcare Management
- Lena Biosciences
- LFB Biomanufacturing
- Life Technologies
- Lifecore Biomedical
- LifeNet Health
- Laboratory for Integrated Micro Mechatronic Systems
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics
- Locate Bio
- London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
- Lonza
- Lund University
- LuoLabs
- Manchester BIOGEL
- University of Mannheim
- Maryland Momentum Fund
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- MassChallenge
- MatTek Life Sciences
- MBL International
- GlassWall Syndicate
- Menicon Life Science
- Merck Accelerator
- Merck Millipore
- Michael J. Fox Foundation
- Michigan Technological University
- Micronit
- MicroTissues
- Midven
- MIMETAS
- Minerva Business Angel Network
- Molecular Devices
- Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF)
- MTTlab
- Nanobiose
- Nano Dimension
- Nanofiber Solutions
- Nanogaia
- National Aeronautics and Space Administration
- National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences
- National Institute of Health
- National Institute on Aging
- National Institutes for Food and Drug Control
- National Science Foundation
- National University Hospital
- National University of Singapore
- National Centre for the Replacement, Refinement and Reduction of Animals in Research
- Neuromics
- New Orleans BioFund
- Newable Private Investing
- Nexcelom Bioscience
- Nord France Amorquage
- Invest Northern Ireland
- Northwick Park Institute for Medical Research
- Nortis
- Nova Biomedical
- Novartis Venture Fund
- Noviocell
- Nucleus Biologics
- NYU Winthrop Hospital
- Olaregen Therapeutix
- OMNI Life Science
- Oregon Health & Science University
- Organovo
- Orthomimetics
- OS Fund
- Oxford MEStar
- Pairnomix
- Pall Corporation
- Path BioAnalytics
- PBS Biotech
- Peak Capital Advisors
- Pelo Biotech
- Pensees
- PepGel
- Percell Biolytica
- PerkinElmer
- Pfizer
- PHI
- Pitch@Palace
- PL BioScience
- Plasticell
- Pluristem Therapeutics
- Portugal Ventures
- Precision Biologics
- Premedical Laboratories
- Primorigen Biosciences
- Principia SGR
- ProBio
- ProBioGen
- Prodizen
- PromoCell
- Protista International
- QGel Bio
- QIAGEN (Suzhou)
- Quintech Life Sciences
- PT Rajawali Medika Mandiri
- RASA
- React4life
- Real Research
- RealBio Technology
- Regemat3D
- Repligen
- REPROCELL
- Research Without Animal Experiment
- Revivocell
- Rigenerand
- Roche
- RoosterBio
- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Sanofi Ventures
- SARSTEDT
- Sartorius
- S-BIO
- ScienCell
- SciFi VC
- SciKon Innovation
- Scinus Cell Expansion
- Scottish Investment Bank
- Seres Therapeutics
- Shanghai Cienle Medical Technology
- Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica
- Shanghai Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology
- Siemens Technology
- Sigma-Aldrich
- SKE Research Equipment
- SmiLe Incubator
- SoloHill Engineering
- Spheritech
- Spiber Technologies
- Start-Up Chile
- State Key Laboratory of Experimental Hematology
- StemCell Systems
- STEMCELL Technologies
- Stemmatters
- StemoniX
- StemTek Therapeutics
- SUN bioscience
- Commission for Technology and Innovation
- Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology
- SyndicateRoom
- Synthecon
- SynVivo
- TA Instruments
- Takeda
- Tantti Laboratory
- tebu-bio
- TEDCO
- Terumo
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Development Bank of Wales
- Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (France)
- The Idea Village
- Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland
- Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research
- University of Alberta
- University of Bath
- University of Brescia
- University of Bristol
- University of Manchester
- University of Milan
- University of Strathclyde
- University of Zurich
- TheWell Bioscience
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Tianjin Weikai Biological Engineering
- Tissue Click
- TissueLabs
- TissUse
- Tokyo Future Style
- TPG
- TreeFrog Therapeutics
- Trevigen
- Triumvirate Environmental
- Technical University of Berlin
- Twinhelix
- UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund
- Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC)
- UK Science and Technology Facilities Council
- University of Genoa
- University College London
- University Hospital Zurich
- Stanford University
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
- University of California
- University of Central Florida
- University of Nottingham
- The University of Sheffield
- University of Washington School of Pharmacy
- University of Zurich
- UPM Biomedicals
- U.S. Small Business Administration
- UW Medicine
- VA Portland Health Care System
- Vanderbilt University
- Venture Kick
- VentureSouth
- Venturecraft
- Viscofan BioEngineering
- Visikol
- Vivo Biosciences
- VWR
- Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine
- Women Who Tech
- XAnge
- Xenos
- XP Biomed
- Xylyx Bio
- Zhejiang University
- zPREDICTA
