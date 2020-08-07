Global 3D Printing Market Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 24.41% from 2020 to 2025, Reaching $738.8 million by 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the 3D printing industry"Healthcare Industry to Contribute the Maximum Revenue to Metal 3D Printing Application Market"

Over the years, manufacturing processes have undergone a drastic transition. Even the requirements for machining parts have changed from simple to complex, resulting in a substantial change in the manufacturing processes and the materials used. However, with the increase in demand for more complicated and intricate machine tooling and other parts, the cost remained a major bone of contention, hindering the growth of the market.



With the initiation of additive manufacturing, the manufacturers were able to produce innovative designs that are also cost-effective. The use of metal 3D printing in manufacturing parts and components especially has resulted in huge cost savings for the companies along with reduced emissions in the environment, thus making this technology innovative and slightly more sustainable, as metals can be recycled.



Based on the market intelligence in the "Global Metal 3D Printing Report", the global metal 3D printing market accounted for $378.0 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24.41% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The market is expected to reach $738.8 million by 2025.



