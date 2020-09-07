Global Access Control Market (2020 to 2025) - Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Countries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Access Control Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Card-based Readers, Biometric Readers, Electronic Locks, Controllers, Software, Services), ACaaS (Hosted, Managed, Hybrid), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global access control market size is projected to grow from USD 8.6 billion in 2020 to USD 12.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2%.



Factors accelerating the growth of the access control market are the increasing number of terrorist attacks and organized crimes across the world, growing awareness regarding home security systems, ongoing technological advancements and rising deployment of wireless security systems, and increasing adoption of IoT-based security systems with cloud computing platforms. Continued adoption of Access Control as a Service (ACaaS), gradual implementation of mobile-based access control, rapid urbanization in emerging countries, and global proliferation of smart cities initiatives provide lucrative opportunities to the access control market.



Card-based readers are expected to lead access control hardware market during the forecast period



Card-based readers are proven to be more reliable than biometric readers and electronic locks. Increasing requirement for smart and proximity cards to monitor and record employee activities is one of the factors driving the growth of the market for card-based readers. Biometric readers are rapidly gaining traction worldwide owing to the growing need for security and surveillance in the private and business sectors. The adoption of voice recognition systems in BFSI is expected to fuel the growth of the market for biometric readers in the coming years.



Hosted access control as a service are expected to lead access control as a service market during the forecast period



The owner of the solutions maintains different types of hosted access control as a service software; therefore, users need not pay for the maintenance of the servers. This has been the key driving factor for the growth of the market for hosted services. The ability of a third party to update access rights of the user saves the time and cost spent on monitoring and managing all access control activities.



APAC to be the fastest-growing market for access control during the forecast period



The growth of the access control market in APAC is attributed to rapid technological advancements, increased awareness regarding security among the masses. In the coming years, the penetration of the access control systems is expected to grow at a significant rate with the growing security concerns among public transport authorities in APAC. APAC is one of the potential markets for access control systems with the robust presence of several companies offering security solutions in the region.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Access Control Market

4.2 Access Control Market, by Offering

4.3 Access Control as a Service Market, by Type

4.4 Access Control Market, by Vertical

4.5 Access Control Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Terrorist Attacks and Organized Crimes Globally

5.2.1.2 Growing Awareness Regarding Home Security Systems

5.2.1.3 Ongoing Technological Advancements and Increasing Deployment of Wireless Security Systems

5.2.1.4 Rising Adoption of Iot-Based Security Systems With Cloud Computing Platforms

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation, Maintenance, and Ownership Costs of Access Control Systems

5.2.2.2 Major Security and Privacy Concerns Related to Unauthorized Access and Data Breach in Access Control Environment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Continued Adoption of Access Control as a Service (ACAAS)

5.2.3.2 Gradual Implementation of Mobile-Based Access Control

5.2.3.3 Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Countries

5.2.3.4 Global Proliferation of Smart Cities Initiatives

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Less Awareness Among Users About Availability and Benefits of Advanced Security Solutions



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Access Control Ecosystem

6.3 Key Use Cases

6.3.1 Idemia Provides Access Control to Digital Garage'S New Headquarters

6.3.2 Eurostar Has Enabled Biometric-Enabled Boarding for UK Passengers

6.3.3 Multi-Biometric Entry/Exit Program in Uae Enables Seamless Crossings

6.4 Average Selling Price

6.5 Historical Five-Year Revenue Analysis

6.6 Impact of Covid-19 on Access Control Market

6.7 Emergence of Contactless Biometrics

6.8 Use of Thermal Cameras in Access Control



7 Access Control Market, by Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Biometric Readers to Witness Highest CAGR in Access Control Market, by Hardware, During Forecast Period

7.2.2 Card-Based Readers

7.2.2.1 Magnetic Stripe Cards and Readers

7.2.2.2 Proximity Cards and Readers

7.2.2.3 Smart Cards and Readers

7.2.2.3.1 Contact Smart Cards

7.2.2.3.2 Contactless Smart Cards

7.2.3 Biometric Readers

7.2.3.1 Fingerprint Recognition

7.2.3.2 Palm Recognition

7.2.3.3 Iris Recognition

7.2.3.4 Facial Recognition

7.2.3.5 Voice Recognition

7.2.4 Multi-Technology Readers

7.2.5 Electronic Locks

7.2.5.1 Electromagnetic Locks

7.2.5.2 Electric Strike Locks

7.2.5.3 Smart Locks

7.2.6 Controllers

7.2.6.1 Serial Access Controllers

7.2.6.2 Ip Access Controllers

7.2.7 Others

7.3 Software (Visitor Management System and Others)

7.3.1 Software Offerings Expected to Record Highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

7.3.2 Visitor Management System

7.3.3 Others

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Growing Implementation of Security Solutions to Boost Demand for Installation and Integration Services

7.4.2 Installation and Integration

7.4.3 Support and Maintenance



8 Access Control Models

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Discretionary Access Control (DAC)

8.3 Mandatory Access Control (MAC)

8.4 Role-Based Access Control (RBAC)

8.5 Rule-Based Access Control



9 Types of Access Control Systems

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Physical Access Control Systems

9.3 Logical Access Control Systems

9.4 Mobile Access Control Systems



10 Access Control as a Service Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hosted ACAAS

10.2.1 Hosted ACAAS Held Largest Market Share in 2019

10.3 Managed ACAAS

10.3.1 Market for Managed Services Expected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

10.4 Hybrid ACAAS

10.4.1 Market for Hybrid ACAAS is Driven by Flexibility and Scalability of These Services



11 Access Control Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Commercial

11.2.1 Growing Need for High Security in Financial Institutions Would Foster Growth of Access Control Market for Commercial Vertical

11.2.2 Enterprises and Data Centers

11.2.3 Banks and Financial Institutions (BFSI)

11.2.4 Hotels, Stadiums, and Amusement Parks

11.2.5 Retail Stores and Malls

11.3 Military and Defense

11.3.1 Protection of Defense Personnel and Denial of Unauthorized Access to Physical Security Zones Are Major Applications in Military and Defense Vertical

11.4 Government

11.4.1 Increasing Focus of Governments on Deployment of Access Control Systems to Prevent Security Threats Would Propel Market Growth

11.5 Residential

11.5.1 Residential Vertical to Exhibit Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

11.6 Education

11.6.1 Surging Need for High Safety Creating Increased Demand for Access Control Solutions in Education Vertical

11.7 Healthcare

11.7.1 Healthcare is Prominent Vertical for Biometrics Access Control Solutions

11.8 Manufacturing and Industrial

11.8.1 Industrial Vertical is Employing Access Control Solutions to Safeguard People and Manufacturing Facilities

11.9 Transportation

11.9.1 Increased Implementation of Security Solutions Augments Access Control Market Growth



12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Apac

12.5 Row



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2019

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

13.3.1 Visionaries

13.3.2 Innovators

13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.3.4 Emerging Companies

13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Companies)

13.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Companies)

13.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

13.6.1 Investments, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

13.6.2 Contracts, Expansions, and Product Launches and Developments

13.6.3 Acquisitions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Assa Abloy

14.1.2 Dormakaba Holding

14.1.3 Johnson Controls

14.1.4 Allegion

14.1.5 Honeywell International

14.1.6 Identiv

14.1.7 Nedap

14.1.8 Suprema Hq

14.1.9 Thales Group

14.1.10 Bosch Security Systems

14.2 Right to Win

14.3 Other Companies

14.3.1 Amag Technology, Inc.

14.3.2 Axis Communications Ab

14.3.3 Gunnebo Ab

14.3.4 NEC Corporation

14.3.5 Gallagher Group Limited

14.3.6 Adman Technologies Pvt. Ltd

14.3.7 Brivo, Inc.

14.3.8 Salto Systems S.L.

14.3.9 Idemia

14.3.10 Vanderbilt Industries



15 Appendix

