Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Market for Electric Vehicles: Focus on Material Type, Application Type, Propulsion Type, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Market for Electric Vehicles to Reach $699.3 Million by 2029

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What are the key drivers and challenges for players in the acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles?

• How does the supply chain function in the acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles?

• Which material type segment is expected to witness the maximum growth in the acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles during 2019-2029?

• Which are the key application areas from which different acoustic and thermal insulation materials experienced high demand during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

• Which are the players that are catering to the demand for different acoustic and thermal insulation materials?

• What are the strategies adopted by market players involved in the acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles?

• What are the key offerings of the prominent companies in the market for acoustic and thermal insulation for electric vehicles?

• Which regions and countries are leading in terms of consumption of acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth during 2019-2029?

• How is the market landscape for insulation material manufacturers expected to be formed for electric vehicles?

• What are the consumption patterns of acoustic and thermal insulation materials across different types of electric vehicles during the period 2018-2029?



Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Market for Electric Vehicles Forecast, 2019-2029



In terms of value, the global acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.07% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth in the global acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles is attributable to the ongoing demand for innovative, lightweight, and efficient insulation materials for electric vehicles. Generally, for determining a material's thermal conduction on a flow of heat, the material's R-value is calculated. The higher the R-value, the better the insulating effectiveness of the material. The current demand for insulation materials for electric vehicles is to be lightweight, cheap, and with a higher R-value for insulation.



The increasing application areas for insulation in an electric vehicle have led to the surging demand for various insulation materials such as foams, fibers, and rubber pads.Automotive OEMs have invested in fitting adequate amount of insulation in their electric vehicles to improve the driving experience, which in turn, can increase the electric vehicle sales.



Moreover, huge investments in the form of subsidies and infrastructure development by different governments and federal agencies to promote electric vehicles to cut down carbon dioxide emission are further propelling the growth of electric vehicle insulation materials.



However, certain technical challenges, such as lack of global standards for electric vehicle insulation, along with finding suitable thermally resistive and lightweight materials for electric vehicles are restraining the growth of the global acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles.



Expert Quote



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles. The acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.23%, in terms of value, during the forecast period (2019-2029). The Asia-Pacific region generated majority of the revenue due to the increased adoption of EVs in this region. Many prominent vehicle manufacturers are present in this region, which along with various regional governments, have promoted the usage of electric vehicles mainly through government-subsidized affordable EV models.



Scope of the Global Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Market for Electric Vehicles



The research study focuses on putting forward a clear picture of the current consumption and future growth potential of different electric vehicle acoustic and thermal insulation materials.While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the global acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles.



It also includes information on the key participants involved in the industry in the relevant sections.The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter's Five Forces Analysis to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry.



The most commonly adopted strategy for developing a better hold on the market has been product launches during the period from January 2017 to May 2019.



Market Segmentation



The report is a compilation of different segments of the global acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles, including market breakdown by material type, application type, propulsion type, and region.Herein, the revenue generated from different material type (foams, fibers, and pads and mats, and others), application type (passenger compartment, rear compartment, under the hood and battery pack, and exterior), and regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of–the-World) has been tracked to calculate the overall market size in terms of value ($million) and volume (kilotons).



Moreover, the company profile section highlights significant information about the key companies involved along with their financial positions, key strategies, and developmental activities of recent years.

Key automotive insulation materials that are identified in the global acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles include foams, fibers, pads and mats, and others.These materials owing to their distinguished characteristics are used for various usage in different parts of an electric vehicle.



In terms of material type, foam-based material acquires the largest market share in the current scenario. Foams are made from various materials such polyurethane, polypropylene, and polyethylene.



Application for insulation materials for electric vehicles are mainly categorized into four parts of an EV, namely passenger compartment, rear compartment, under the hood and battery pack, and exterior.The passenger compartment currently has the highest amount of application of insulation materials in an electric vehicle.



This is due to multiple application areas for insulation materials inside a passenger cabin such as inside door panels, under the floor, on the roof, on vehicle seats, and on the vehicle dashboard.The large amount of quantity of insulation materials needed to cover the insides of a passenger vehicle cabin leads to the greater amount of usage of insulation materials for this application.



Amount of insulation material used inside a passenger vehicle varies according to vehicle type (passenger car or commercial vehicle), electric vehicle manufacturer's insulation needs, and model of various different electric vehicles.



The global acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles encompasses three major types of electric vehicles which are hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and battery electric vehicles (BEVs).These vehicle types are present in the form of both passenger cars and commercial vehicles.



In terms of propulsion type, the HEVs segment acquires the largest market share in the current scenario.



Further, the report includes an exhaustive region-wise analysis that includes analyses of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest–of-the-World (RoW). Each region details the individual push-and-pull forces in addition to the information on the key players from that region.



Key Companies in the Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Market for Electric Vehicles



Some of the key players operating in the acoustic and thermal insulation market for electric vehicles are Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH, Armacell International S.A., Autoneum, CYG TEFA Co., Ltd, Halco USA, INOAC Corporation, Janesville Acoustics, Morgan Advanced Materials, Pritex Limited, Shanghai Xinan Automobile Sound-Insulation Felt Co., Ltd., Sika Automotive, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Tecman Speciality Materials Limited, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, and Zetofoams Plc.



Countries Covered

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Rest-of-the-World

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



