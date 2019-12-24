NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Summary

Global Acrylic Acid capacity is expected to experience moderate growth over the next five years from 8.84 mtpa in 2018 to 9.92 mtpa by 2023. Around 11 planned and announced Acrylic Acid plants are expected to come online predominantly in Asia, followed by the Middle East and North America over the upcoming years.



Among countries, China is set to drive capacity growth in the global Acrylic Acid industry from planned and announced projects between 2019 and 2023, contributing around 43% of the global growth by 2023. China is expected to have a planned Acrylic Acid capacity of 0.47 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2023. The new-build projects account for the entire capacity additions in the country.



It is expected to add three planned projects during the outlook period. The upcoming projects, 'ShengHong Holding Group Lianyungang Acrylic Acid Plant', 'Shenhua Yulin Acrylic Acid Plant' and 'Fujian Gulei Petrochemical Company Zhangzhou Acrylic Acid Plant' account for the entire capacity additions in the country, with 0.30 mtpa, 0.15 mtpa, and 0.02 mtpa capacities, respectively.



India would be the second highest country in terms of capacity additions in the global Acrylic Acid industry. The country will add a capacity of 0.25 mtpa from two planned projects, 'Bharat Petroleum Corporation Kochi Acrylic Acid Plant' and 'Indian Oil Corporation Vadodara Acrylic Acid Plant', which are expected to come online by 2023.



South Korea stands third with an expansion of the existing Acrylic Acid plant, with a capacity of 0.18 mtpa by 2023. The entire capacity addition will be from a planned project, 'LG Chem Yeosu Acrylic Acid Plant 4' which is expected to come online in 2021.



The latest research report on Acrylic Acid "Global Acrylic Acid Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" helps in grasping quick knowledge on capital expenditure and capacity outlook for Acrylic Acid globally, regionally and at country level. Furthermore, the reports helps in identifying acrylic acid planned and announced plants and capacity share of the major acrylic acid producers globally.



