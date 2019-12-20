|
Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market, 2019-2025 Study
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Ingredients for Cosmetics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%.
Conditioning Agents, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Conditioning Agents will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$78.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$102.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.
In Japan, Conditioning Agents will reach a market size of US$130.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$194.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Introduction to Active Ingredients in Cosmetics
- Active Vs. Inactive Ingredients in Skincare Products
- Active Ingredients in Cosmetics: Proven Benefits for Skin and Hair Spur Market Growth
- Conditioning Agents Market Leads, Anti-Aging Active Ingredients to Boost Future Growth
- Skin Care: The Largest Application Category
- Emerging Markets Poised to Fuel Future Growth
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Ashland, Inc. (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Clariant AG (Switzerland)
- Croda International Plc (UK)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Gattefoss SAS (France)
- Givaudan SA (Switzerland)
- Lonza (Switzerland)
- Lucas Meyer Cosmetics (France)
- Nouryon (The Netherlands)
- Seppic SA (France)
- Symrise AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Cosmetics Products Market amidst Rising Consumer Desire to Look Good Fuels Demand for Active Cosmetic Ingredients
- Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021,2023 and 2025
- A Review of Active Ingredients to Deal with Various Skin Issues
- Rapid Growth in Use of Beauty and Cosmetic Products among Men: An Opportunityfor Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market
- Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019,2021, 2023 and 2025
- Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Fuel Demand for Natural Active Ingredients
- Growing Sales of Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products: Potential for Growth
- Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Plant-based Active Ingredients: Rising Use in Formulations of Natural Cosmetic Products
- Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce Safe & Sustainable Active Ingredients for Skin Care
- Rising Popularity of Active Cosmetics Ingredients from Marine Sources
- Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor
- Rising Sales of Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Active Ingredients
- Expanding Anti-Aging Products Market Drives Demand for Active Ingredients: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Global Anti-Aging Products Market by Segment: 2019
- Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference
- Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand forNatural and Organic Anti-Aging Products
- Rising Demand for Anti-Pollution Cosmetics Augurs Well for the Anti-Pollution Active Ingredients Market
- Moss Emerges as a Potential Anti-Pollution Active Ingredient
- Anti-Pollution Product Formulations and Choice of Active Ingredients for Products
- Active Hair Care Ingredients Market Help in Protecting Hair against Environmental and Biological Factors
- Trend towards Multifunctional Active Ingredients Gains Pace in Cosmetics Industry
- Succinic Acid Emerges as a Promising Multi-Functional Ingredient
- Assessing the Effectiveness of Cosmetics with Innovative Multipurpose Active Ingredients
- Consumer Preference for Sun Protection Products: Opportunity for Active Ingredients Market
- Global Sun Care Products Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021,2023 and 2025
- Focus on Developing Cosmetic Active Ingredients to Offer Protection against Blue Light
- Concerns over the Use of Active Ingredients Used in Sunscreen Products
- Sunscreen Ingredients Disrupt Hormones
- Mineral Sunscreens vs. Chemical Sunscreens
- Methylisothiazolinone in Sunscreen: A Skin Sensitizer
- FDA Investigates Ingredients Used in Sunscreens
- With Skin Lightening Product Sales on the Rise, Demand Rises for Active Ingredients Used in Skin Lighteners
- Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening
- Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients: The Way Ahead
- Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern
- Ceramides: A Highly Hydrating Ingredient in Skin Care
- Active Ingredient Serums and Concentrates: Packing Higher Concentrations ofIngredients to Address Specific Skin Problems
- Macroalgae-Derived Active Ingredients: Potential Role in Cosmetic Formulations
- Innovations & Advancements
- Expanscience Unveils Algaenia Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient for Sensitive Skins
- Lessonia Develops Fucoreverse Anti-Aging Ingredient Derived from Brown Algae Compound
- Blue OlOactif: A Plant Oil-Extracted Cosmetic Active Ingredient
- Vetivyne: A Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient with Numerous Beauty Advantages
- Lonza Unveils H2OBioEv Multifunctional Bioacative for Moisturizing andRejuvenating Skin
- Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth
- Women: An Important Consumer Cluster
- Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020,2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020,2025, 2030
- Urbanization: A Mega Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
