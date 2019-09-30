Global Acute Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acute Pain - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Acute Pain-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Acute Pain in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Acute Pain from 2017 to 2028 segmented by the seven major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

Acute Pain-Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



Acute pain is defined as an expected physiologic experience to injurious stimuli that can become pathologic, is normally sudden in onset, time-limited, and motivates behaviors to avoid actual or potential tissue injuries. The presence of pain often means that something is wrong. Each individual is the best judge of his or her own pain. There are different types of pain, basically, they are categorized into two forms, i.e., acute pain and chronic pain.



Acute pain is a type of pain that typically lasts less than 3-6 months. It is of short duration but it gradually resolves as the injured tissues heal. Acute pain is distinct from chronic pain and is relatively more sharp and severe. Acute pain may be primarily caused by surgery, trauma, or other medical illness. The data on incidence and prevalence of pain, and specifically acute pain shows variety.



For the assessment acute pain, various type of scaling tools are used. These scales are of two types; one dimensional and multidimensional scaling tool. The former (i.e., rating scales) usually assess a single dimension of pain, patient self-report of pain intensity. Visual Analogue Scale (VAS), Numerical Rating Scale (NRS), Faces pain scale (FPS), McGill Pain Questionnaire (MPQ) are commonly used tool to check the severity of acute pain.



The's Acute Pain market report gives a thorough understanding of the acute Pain by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Acute Pain in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Acute Pain-Epidemiology



The acute pain epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The's report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented by Total Patient Pool with Acute Pain by Medical Condition and Severity Specific Patient Pool of Acute Pain] scenario of acute pain in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2028.



The epidemiology model for Acute Pain has assessed the total patient pool with Acute Pain, based on the proportion of population undergoing surgery, trauma injury and other medical illness, respectively. We have assessed that the patient pool of Acute Pool in the 7MM countries was nearly 119,619,121 cases in 2017. The author's estimate suggests the United States showed the highest number of cases with Acute Pain, as compared to other 7MM countries. As per the author's estimates, the country accounted for approximately 74.32% of total cases, for Acute Pain, in the 7MM countries in 2017.



As per the analyst, of the population undergoing surgery in the US, nearly 80% experience acute postoperative pain, thereby contributing 41,766,061 patients to the Acute Pain population in 2017. Furthermore, among the patients with trauma injury in the US, 34,068,366 patients were contributed to the Acute Pain patient population. In contrast, the patient contribution by other acute medical illness was observed to be lowest in 2017.



Among the EU-5 countries, Germany accounted for the highest number of cases for acute pain, followed by the patient pool observed in the United Kingdom. In contrast, Spain accommodated the lowest number of cases for acute pain in this region.



Based on the severity of the disease, we have observed that patients with moderate pain accounted for the largest patient pool, followed by the number of patients with mild pain, while those with severe pain accommodated for the least patient pool. However, an overall trend was observed such that moderate-severe pain together accounted for highest patient pool in the 7MM countries.



Acute Pain-Drug Chapters



This segment of the acute pain report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



For the treatment of acute pain there are many drugs are available of NSAIDs and Opioids class. LICART (Diclofenac Epolamine; IBSA Institut Biochimique SA/ Teikoku Seiyaku), DSUVIA (Sufentanil; AcelRx Pharmaceuticals), APADAZ (KemPharm), Zalviso (AcelRx Pharmaceuticals), Tivorbex (Indomenthacin; Iroko Pharmaceuticals), Zorvolex (Diclofena; EGALET), OXECTA (King Pharmaceuticals Inc), EXPAREL (Pacira Pharmaceuticals), ZIPSOR (Depomed), Nucynta (Ortho-McNeil-Janssen,) and OFIRMEV (Mallinckrodt) are approved drugs for the acute pain treatment and management.

LICART is recently approved. LICART contains diclofenac epolamine, which is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and is indicated for the topical treatment of acute pain due to minor strains, sprains, and contusions. It is diclofenac epolamine that has analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antipyretic properties. The mechanism of action of diclofenac is not clear yet and is thought to inhibit cyclooxygenase (COX-1 and COX-2). Diclofenac is also a potent inhibitor of prostaglandin synthesis in vitro.



On the other hand, DSUVIA is an opioid agonist contains sufentanil and is indicated for use in adults in a certified medically supervised healthcare setting, such as hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency departments, for the management of acute pain. DSUVIA is administered in the form of the tablet sublingually to the patient. However, the intensity of pain must be severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate.



APADAZ is a combination of benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of the opioid agonist hydrocodone, and acetaminophen developed by KemPharm's and is indicated for the short-term (no more than 14 days).



ZAlVISO is indicated for the management of acute moderate to severe post-operative pain in adult patients. Zalviso sublingual tablets are to be self-administered by the patient in response to pain using the Zalviso administration device. Zalviso was developed in order to produce an orally available formulation of the opioid analgesic and sedative sufentanil, used in intravenous anesthetic regimens in operating theatres. TIVORBEX is an non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) indicated for the treatment of mild-to-moderate acute pain in adults.



Acute Pain-Market Outlook



The acute pain market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a thorough detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market, and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



The therapeutic market of acute pain in the seven major markets is expected USD 1,962.02 million in 2017 for the study period (2017-2028). The United States accounted for the highest market size by value, among the 7MM countries, with USD 1,568.82 million share in its box in 2017. Among the EU-5 countries, we have assessed that Germany contributed the maximum share, with USD 110.16 million in 2017, followed by France. On the other hand Spain attained last position in the race of contribution for market size by value. Japan contributed a share of USD 109.97 million market size by value, to the total 7MM market size, in 2017.



Companies Mentioned



IBSA Institut Biochimique SA

Teikoku Seiyaku

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

KemPharm

Iroko Pharmaceuticals

EGALET

King Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Depomed

Ortho-McNeil-Janssen

Mallinckrodt

Janssen Pharms

Allergan

Trevena

Heron Therapeutics

Charleston Laboratories

Menarini Group

Mundipharma Research GmbH Co KG

Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A.

Cara Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Medical Developments International Limited

Concentric Analgesics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Neurana Pharmaceuticals

Neumentum Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/caes72



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-acute-pain-market-insights-epidemiology-and-market-forecast-to-2028-300927702.html

SOURCE Research and Markets