Global Aerospace Foams Industry
NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerospace Foams market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.9%. Aerospace Foams, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.1 Billion by the year 2025, Aerospace Foams will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$93.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$93 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aerospace Foams will reach a market size of US$431.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$347.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Foams: A Versatile & Important Engineering Material
Recent Market Activity
Continued Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for
the A&D Industry
Opportunities for Aerospace Foams in Aircraft Manufacturing Get
an Encouraging Boost from High Order Backlogs
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Aerospace Foams Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Healthy Global Defense Spending Outlook to Spur Opportunities
for Aerospace Foams in Military Aircraft
Aerofoam Industries (USA)
Armacell International S.A. (Germany)
BASF SE (Germany)
Boyd Corporation (USA)
ERG Materials and Aerospace Corp. (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
General Plastics Manufacturing Company (USA)
Grand Rapids Foam Technologies (USA)
Greiner Aerospace GmbH (Germany)
Mueller (USA)
Polymer Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Rogers Corporation (USA)
SABIC Innovative Plastics Holding BV (Netherlands)
Sekisui Voltek, LLC (USA)
Solvay Specialty Polymers (USA)
UFP Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Zotefoams Plc (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Issues
Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Presents
Opportunities Across the Aircraft Manufacturing Supply Chain
Continuing Quest for Quieter Cabins Fuels Interest in High
Performance Aerospace Foams
A Peek Into Secondary Market Forces in the Commercial Aviation
Sub-Sector Supporting the Business Climate for Aerospace Foams
Growing Number of Low Cost Carriers Spur Demand for New Low-
Margin Aircraft
Population Explosion, Emerging Middle Class & Urbanization: The
Megatrends Driving Air Travel
Focus on Aircraft Cabin Retrofits to Differentiate the Airline
Brand Image Spurs Opportunities in the Aftermarket
Fast-Growing UAV Market Spurs Demand for Advanced Aerospace
Grade Foams
Growth in High Net Worth Individuals Bodes Well for Sales of
Private Jets & Volume Consumption of Aerospace Foam
Foam Insulation Assumes Critical Importance in Luxury Jets
Expected Growth in High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs): A
Critical Driver for Jet Planes
Rise in Jet Plane Deliveries to Strengthen Opportunities for
Aerospace Foams
Stringent Emission Regulations & Rising Aviation Fuel Prices
Encourage Aircraft Upgrades, Triggering Rise in New Orders
Expected Recovery in Global Trade Brightens the Outlook for
Freighter Aircraft Orders
Continuous Technology Innovations in Materials Remains Crucial
to Future Growth in the Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Aerospace Foams Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Aerospace Foams Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Aerospace Foams Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Aerospace Foams Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Aerospace Foams Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Aerospace Foams Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Aerospace Foams Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Aerospace Foams: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Aerospace Foams Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Aerospace Foams Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Aerospace Foams Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Aerospace Foams Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Aerospace Foams Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 14: European Aerospace Foams Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Aerospace Foams Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Aerospace Foams Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Aerospace Foams Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Aerospace Foams Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Aerospace Foams Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Aerospace Foams Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Aerospace Foams: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Aerospace Foams Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Aerospace Foams Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 24: Aerospace Foams Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Aerospace Foams Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Aerospace Foams Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Aerospace Foams Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Rest of World Aerospace Foams Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 40
