Global Aerospace Foams Industry

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerospace Foams market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.9%. Aerospace Foams, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.1 Billion by the year 2025, Aerospace Foams will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$93.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$93 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aerospace Foams will reach a market size of US$431.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$347.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Foams: A Versatile & Important Engineering Material

Recent Market Activity

Continued Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for

the A&D Industry

Opportunities for Aerospace Foams in Aircraft Manufacturing Get

an Encouraging Boost from High Order Backlogs

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Aerospace Foams Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Healthy Global Defense Spending Outlook to Spur Opportunities

for Aerospace Foams in Military Aircraft

Aerofoam Industries (USA)

Armacell International S.A. (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Boyd Corporation (USA)

ERG Materials and Aerospace Corp. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

General Plastics Manufacturing Company (USA)

Grand Rapids Foam Technologies (USA)

Greiner Aerospace GmbH (Germany)

Mueller (USA)

Polymer Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Rogers Corporation (USA)

SABIC Innovative Plastics Holding BV (Netherlands)

Sekisui Voltek, LLC (USA)

Solvay Specialty Polymers (USA)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Zotefoams Plc (UK)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Key Noteworthy Market Trends, Drivers & Issues

Healthy Growth of the Commercial Aviation Sector Presents

Opportunities Across the Aircraft Manufacturing Supply Chain

Continuing Quest for Quieter Cabins Fuels Interest in High

Performance Aerospace Foams

A Peek Into Secondary Market Forces in the Commercial Aviation

Sub-Sector Supporting the Business Climate for Aerospace Foams

Growing Number of Low Cost Carriers Spur Demand for New Low-

Margin Aircraft

Population Explosion, Emerging Middle Class & Urbanization: The

Megatrends Driving Air Travel

Focus on Aircraft Cabin Retrofits to Differentiate the Airline

Brand Image Spurs Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Fast-Growing UAV Market Spurs Demand for Advanced Aerospace

Grade Foams

Growth in High Net Worth Individuals Bodes Well for Sales of

Private Jets & Volume Consumption of Aerospace Foam

Foam Insulation Assumes Critical Importance in Luxury Jets

Expected Growth in High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs): A

Critical Driver for Jet Planes

Rise in Jet Plane Deliveries to Strengthen Opportunities for

Aerospace Foams

Stringent Emission Regulations & Rising Aviation Fuel Prices

Encourage Aircraft Upgrades, Triggering Rise in New Orders

Expected Recovery in Global Trade Brightens the Outlook for

Freighter Aircraft Orders

Continuous Technology Innovations in Materials Remains Crucial

to Future Growth in the Market





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Aerospace Foams Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Aerospace Foams Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Aerospace Foams Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Aerospace Foams Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Aerospace Foams Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Aerospace Foams Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Aerospace Foams Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Aerospace Foams: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 9: Aerospace Foams Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Aerospace Foams Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Aerospace Foams Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Aerospace Foams Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Aerospace Foams Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 14: European Aerospace Foams Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Aerospace Foams Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Aerospace Foams Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Aerospace Foams Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 18: German Aerospace Foams Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Aerospace Foams Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Aerospace Foams Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Aerospace Foams: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 22: Aerospace Foams Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Aerospace Foams Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 24: Aerospace Foams Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Aerospace Foams Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Aerospace Foams Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Aerospace Foams Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Rest of World Aerospace Foams Historic Market Review

in US$ Million: 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 40

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591564/?utm_source=PRN



