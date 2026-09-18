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WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

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18.09.2026 17:52:01

Global AI Infrastructure Spending Will Hit $31.6 Trillion by 2050. This Is the Stock That Could Benefit the Most

Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Industry bellwether Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) noted on its August earnings call that the top five U.S. hyperscalers alone are on track to clock $800 billion in capital expenditure this year.

Even better, Nvidia projects that this figure will jump to $1.3 trillion in 2027. What's worth noting is that Nvidia's estimate doesn't include the spending by neocloud providers and AI labs, such as OpenAI and Anthropic. So, the overall spending on AI infrastructure could be much larger. Importantly, these robust spending levels seem sustainable for the long run.

Consulting firm PwC recently noted that cumulative AI infrastructure spending through 2050 could reach $31.6 trillion. A closer look at this report will tell us that this is great news for Nvidia for a very simple reason.

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Global AI Inc Registered Shs 0,93 -5,10% Global AI Inc Registered Shs
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