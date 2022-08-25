Global AI Summit to Convene in Riyadh September 13-15

This year's event will convene the world's leading business leaders, emerging technology ethicists, engineers, academics, and public sector leaders

The second annual Global AI Summit is being convened between September 13th and 15th, bringing together the most prominent policymakers, leading investors, policy thought leaders and innovators by exploring the state of AI, investment cases, commitments and governance to bring AI solutions at a global scale. This year's event is themed Artificial Intelligence for the Good of Humanity and is being organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA). There are expected to be several significant public and private sector initiatives announced at the event.

For more information please visit: https://globalaisummit.org/en/index.html

The first edition of the Global AI Summit, held two years ago, was attended by over 200 experts and decision-makers over the course of two days and featured dialogues of global significance regarding the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the trends that shape the AI field. In addition, more than 13,000 people attended the inaugural Global AI Summit, and its coverage on social media networks surpassed 5 million views. While the first gathering led to various new ground-breaking initiatives and partnerships, the upcoming Summit is expected to build on that legacy by brokering a series of additional innovative announcements

Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi, President of SDAIA said, "It had become evident that AI technologies had begun to influence our daily lives and would have a significant impact on all aspects of our lives. Therefore, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has aligned its perceptions of this modern technological field with the goals of Vision 2030, aiming to become a leading global destination for artificial intelligence (AI) following the success of the inaugural AI Summit held in 2020."

