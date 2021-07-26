Global Airborne ISR-as-a-Service (ISRaaS) Market Report 2021 - Low Costs and Flexible Solutions for Ad-hoc Requirements have Enabled Rapid Market Expansion in Recent Times

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airborne ISR-as-a-Service (ISRaaS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this study, the global ISRaaS market is broken down into 2 technology domains (manned and unmanned systems) and 5 market segments (defence, public services, supranational organisations, oil and gas and energy, and first responders).

The research service also examines market growth drivers and restraints and business models (platform/payload leasing, operator/piloting services, and turnkey services). The study period runs from 2020 to 2029 and the base year is 2020.

Traditionally, the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) market was confined to the defence industry; today, due to the easy availability of technology and the growing number of requirements, the need for ISR assets has expanded across various civil industries. Moreover, due to rising training and maintenance costs and emerging capability gaps that must be addressed immediately, companies have adopted the new ISR as a service (ISRaaS) business model.

Market trends such as the development of regulations and policies to accommodate UAS usage and the increasing investment in the acquisition of disruptive start-up UAS companies are analysed. The impact analysis of drivers and restraints is also discussed, and market segments are studied thoroughly.

The research service concludes with a discussion of growth opportunities, including leasing agreements and the provision of low-cost and flexible solutions for ad hoc requirements, and market participants can leverage these to further establish themselves in this space.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperative on the ISRaaS Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Summary

Market Overview

Segment Trends

Business Models

3. Research Scope and Methodology

Research Scope

Market Domains

Market Segmentation

Key Questions

Methodology - Secondary and Primary Research

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Trends

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Business Models

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Defence Segment

Airborne ISRaaS - Defence

Market Trends

Global Competitive Brief - Market Penetration

Global Supply Landscape - Case Study

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Public Services Segment

Airborne ISRaaS - Public Services

Market Trends

Programme - Case Study

Global Competitive Brief - Market Penetration

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Supranational Organisations Segment

Airborne ISRaaS - Supranational Organisations

Market Trends

Programme - Case Study

Global Competitive Brief - Market Penetration

Global Supply Landscape - Case Study

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oil, Gas, & Energy Segment

Airborne ISRaaS - Oil and Gas

Market Trends

Airborne ISRaaS - Energy and Power

Powerline and Pipeline Inspection Business Model Canvas

Market Trends

Programme - Case Study

Global Competitive Brief - Market Penetration

Global Supply Landscape - Case Study

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, First Responders Segment

Airborne ISRaaS - First Response

Market Trends

Programme - Case Study

Global Competitive Brief - Market Penetration

10. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2021

Growth Opportunity 1 - Low-cost and Flexible Solutions for ad hoc Requirements, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2 - Leasing Agreements for the Defence Industry, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3 - Expansion into the Energy Industry as Renewable Sources Grow, 2021

11. Appendix

