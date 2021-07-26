|
26.07.2021 22:45:00
Global Airborne ISR-as-a-Service (ISRaaS) Market Report 2021 - Low Costs and Flexible Solutions for Ad-hoc Requirements have Enabled Rapid Market Expansion in Recent Times
DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Airborne ISR-as-a-Service (ISRaaS) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this study, the global ISRaaS market is broken down into 2 technology domains (manned and unmanned systems) and 5 market segments (defence, public services, supranational organisations, oil and gas and energy, and first responders).
The research service also examines market growth drivers and restraints and business models (platform/payload leasing, operator/piloting services, and turnkey services). The study period runs from 2020 to 2029 and the base year is 2020.
Traditionally, the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) market was confined to the defence industry; today, due to the easy availability of technology and the growing number of requirements, the need for ISR assets has expanded across various civil industries. Moreover, due to rising training and maintenance costs and emerging capability gaps that must be addressed immediately, companies have adopted the new ISR as a service (ISRaaS) business model.
Market trends such as the development of regulations and policies to accommodate UAS usage and the increasing investment in the acquisition of disruptive start-up UAS companies are analysed. The impact analysis of drivers and restraints is also discussed, and market segments are studied thoroughly.
The research service concludes with a discussion of growth opportunities, including leasing agreements and the provision of low-cost and flexible solutions for ad hoc requirements, and market participants can leverage these to further establish themselves in this space.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperative on the ISRaaS Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Summary
- Market Overview
- Segment Trends
- Business Models
3. Research Scope and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Market Domains
- Market Segmentation
- Key Questions
- Methodology - Secondary and Primary Research
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Trends
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Business Models
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Defence Segment
- Airborne ISRaaS - Defence
- Market Trends
- Global Competitive Brief - Market Penetration
- Global Supply Landscape - Case Study
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Public Services Segment
- Airborne ISRaaS - Public Services
- Market Trends
- Programme - Case Study
- Global Competitive Brief - Market Penetration
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Supranational Organisations Segment
- Airborne ISRaaS - Supranational Organisations
- Market Trends
- Programme - Case Study
- Global Competitive Brief - Market Penetration
- Global Supply Landscape - Case Study
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oil, Gas, & Energy Segment
- Airborne ISRaaS - Oil and Gas
- Market Trends
- Airborne ISRaaS - Energy and Power
- Powerline and Pipeline Inspection Business Model Canvas
- Market Trends
- Programme - Case Study
- Global Competitive Brief - Market Penetration
- Global Supply Landscape - Case Study
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, First Responders Segment
- Airborne ISRaaS - First Response
- Market Trends
- Programme - Case Study
- Global Competitive Brief - Market Penetration
10. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Low-cost and Flexible Solutions for ad hoc Requirements, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Leasing Agreements for the Defence Industry, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Expansion into the Energy Industry as Renewable Sources Grow, 2021
11. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jn6127
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-airborne-isr-as-a-service-israas-market-report-2021---low-costs-and-flexible-solutions-for-ad-hoc-requirements-have-enabled-rapid-market-expansion-in-recent-times-301341304.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones letztendlich etwas höher -- ATX schließt deutlich stärker -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Montagshandel deutlich fester. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich hingegen mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zum Start in die neue Woche kaum. In China ging es am Montag tief abwärts, der japanische Handel zeigte sich hingegen stärker.