Global Aircraft Propeller System Industry

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircraft Propeller System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$121.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Military, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$198.2 Million by the year 2025, Military will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Military will reach a market size of US$10.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$32.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aerosila

Airmaster Propellers Ltd.

Dowty Propellers

Fp Propeller Srl

Hartzell Propeller Inc.

Hercules Propellers Ltd.

McCauley Propeller Systems

MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH

Ratier-Figeac

Sensenich Propeller Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Whirlwind Propellers









V. CURATED RESEARCH

