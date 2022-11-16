Global Airline Emirates Selects Uplift as Buy Now Pay Later Solution

Emirates offers payment installments on all flights for U.S. and Canada Customers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift , the leading enterprise Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution serving the world's top travel and retail brands announced an exclusive partnership with Emirates for U.S. and Canada customers. Passengers booking flights on Emirates can now spread the cost of their travel over time with simple, affordable monthly installments through Uplift.

"We selected Uplift as our BNPL solution due to their deep knowledge of travel," said Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, of Emirates.

The Emirates story started in 1985 offering customers the comforts of the latest and most efficient wide-body aircraft in the skies. Emirates inspires travelers around the world with its growing network of worldwide destinations, industry leading inflight entertainment, regionally inspired cuisine, and world-class service. Connecting the world to its global hub in Dubai, Emirates offers award-winning service to customers across six continents every day.

Available now, Emirates passengers can make their getaway dreams a reality by utilizing Uplift's pay over time monthly installments, rather than paying in full at booking. Customers will see the total cost of their trip upfront allowing customers to see how an upgraded travel experience in Emirates' Business class, for example, can be accessible for only a slight increase to the monthly payment. With Uplift there are no fees including no late fees or prepayment penalties and travel can happen before customers complete their payments.

"As the world's largest international airline, we are thrilled to offer flexible payment solutions, making worldwide travel available to more customers. Providing convenient payment options is one of the ways we are delivering on our customer-centric approach in everything we do," said Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates' Divisional Vice President for USA and Canada. "Through our research and discovery, we selected Uplift as our BNPL solution provider in North America due to their deep knowledge of travel and rich experience working with the top airlines in the industry."

"Uplift's proven track record of supporting airlines in offering customers more flexibility along with driving additional bookings and growing ancillary spend is a perfect fit with Emirates luxury air experience and global footprint," said Tom Botts, Uplift Chief Commercial Officer. "We are honored to be selected as Emirates BNPL solution of choice."

Uplift partners with over 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel providers to offer BNPL payment options to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience the travel that they deserve.

Uplift's Buy Now Pay Later flexible payment options are now available for booking from 3, 6, 9 or 12 monthly installments on Emirates.com.

*Down payment may be required. Actual terms are based on credit score and other factors and may vary. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served, including IA and WV. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: www.uplift.com/lenders.

About Emirates

From its global hub in Dubai, Emirates serves customers on six continents, providing high quality air transport services that facilitate tourism and trade. In North America, Emirates operates services from Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York JFK, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto and Washington DC.

The airline has earned customer recognition for its industry-leading services on the ground and in the sky, delivered by a passionate workforce representing over 160 nations. Emirates operates the world's largest fleet of wide-body Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft, offering spacious cabins and iconic inflight features such as its A380 Shower Spa and Onboard Lounge, and its ice inflight entertainment system available in all seats across its fleet, which has topped "best in sky" awards for 14 consecutive years. Emirates is committed to environmentally-responsible operations and focuses on three areas: reducing emissions, consuming responsibly, and protecting wildlife and habitats. For more information, visit www.emirates.com.

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later solution that empowers people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com .

