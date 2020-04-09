Global Airport Information Systems Industry

NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airport Information Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$59.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$50.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) will reach a market size of US$166.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$450.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amadeus IT Group SA

Ikusi

Inform GmbH

Northrop Grumman Corporation

RESA Airport Data Systems

Rockwell Collins , Inc.

, Inc. Siemens AG

SITA

Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Airport Information Systems: An Introductory Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Airport Information Systems Market

Uptrend in Airport Infrastructure Investments Points Towards

High-Potential Opportunities

Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on New and Existing

Airports (2018-2022)

Worldwide Investments (in US$ Billion) on Airport Improvements

by Airport Area (2018-2022)

China-Led Asia-Pacific Drives Momentum in Worldwide Airport

Infrastructure Spending

New Airport Investment by Region (in US$ Billion) for the Year

2019

Number of New Airport Projects by Region for the Year 2019

Number of Civil Airports in China (2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 & 2020)

China Vs. US: Number of Air Passengers in Millions for Years

2018 and 2038

Growing Passenger & Cargo Traffic Necessitate Higher Budgetary

Allocation for Airport Infrastructure

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Aircraft Type for the

Years 2019 & 2029

Global Aircraft Fleet Size (In Units) by Geographic Region for

the Years 2019 & 2039

Global Competitor Market Shares

Airport Information Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Demand for Airport Operational Database (AODB), the Central

Repository for All Airport Operative Systems, Continues to

Escalate

Critical Importance of Effective Landside Operations: Robust

Business Case for Airport Information Systems

Collection & Forwarding of Passenger Details Made Easier with

Advanced Passenger Information Systems

Airport Public Address & Voice Alarm Systems Evolve from Basic

Information Transferring Tools to Vital Components of Airport

Security Mix

Modern Departure Control Systems Focus on Superior Customer

Experience while Maximizing Revenue Potential for Airports

Streamlined Check-in Process with DCS

Integration of Advanced Software and Sophisticated Interface

Augments DCS Capabilities

Airport Displays: The High-Growth Vertical

Check-In-Desk Dynamic Display Systems Strive to Simplify Check

-In Process

Streamlined Flight Status Information Propagated through Multi

-User Flight Information Display Systems

Baggage Information Display Systems for Seamless Luggage

Retrieval Process

Marketing, Security, Emergency and Wayfinding Information

Effectively Promoted through Dynamic Signage Systems

Growing Emphasis on Smart Airports and Airport IoT to Drive

Next Wave of Growth in AIS Market

IoT Comes to Fore to Deliver Hyper-Personalized Customer

Experiences in Airport Lounge

Likely Robust Role of AI in Future Airport to Positively

Influence AIS Technologies





IV. COMPETITION



AMADEUS IT GROUP SA

IKUSI

INFORM GMBH

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS

ROCKWELL COLLINS

SITA

SIEMENS AG

ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC

ADVANTECH CO., LTD.

CGI, INC.

COLLINS AEROSPACE, INC.

DAIFUKU CO., LTD.

DAMAREL SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL

GENTRACK GROUP

HARRIS CORPORATION

IBM CORPORATION

INDRA SISTEMAS SA

INTERSYSTEMS

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION

LUFTHANSA SYSTEMS GMBH & CO. KG

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

NEC CORPORATION

SEETEK SA

TAV INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

THALES GROUP SA

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (UTC)

V. CURATED RESEARCH

