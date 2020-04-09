|
09.04.2020 17:10:00
Global Airport Information Systems Industry
NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airport Information Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$59.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$50.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Airport Operation Control Center (AOCC) will reach a market size of US$166.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$450.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Ikusi
- Inform GmbH
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- RESA Airport Data Systems
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- SITA
- Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
IV. COMPETITION
AMADEUS IT GROUP SA
IKUSI
INFORM GMBH
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS
ROCKWELL COLLINS
SITA
SIEMENS AG
ULTRA ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS PLC
ADVANTECH CO., LTD.
CGI, INC.
COLLINS AEROSPACE, INC.
DAIFUKU CO., LTD.
DAMAREL SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL
GENTRACK GROUP
HARRIS CORPORATION
IBM CORPORATION
INDRA SISTEMAS SA
INTERSYSTEMS
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
LUFTHANSA SYSTEMS GMBH & CO. KG
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
NEC CORPORATION
SEETEK SA
TAV INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
THALES GROUP SA
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (UTC)
V. CURATED RESEARCH
