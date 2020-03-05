|
05.03.2020 14:15:00
Global Airport Security Equipment Industry
NEW YORK, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airport Security Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Explosives Detection, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.4 Billion by the year 2025, Explosives Detection will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$227.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$231.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Explosives Detection will reach a market size of US$499.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$856.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Analogic Corporation
- Autoclear, LLC
- Axis Communications AB.
- Ayonix Corporation
- Bertel O. Steen Airport Solutions AS
- Brijot Imaging Systems
- C.E.I.A. S.p.A.
- Gilardoni S.p.A.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IDEMIA
- Johnson Controls International PLC
- L3 Security & Detection Systems
- Mistral Security Inc.
- Nuctech Company Limited
- OSI Systems, Inc.
- OSSI
- RedXDefense
- RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS
- Robert Bosch LLC
- Rockwell Collins
- Siemens AG
- SITA
- Smiths Detection Watford Ltd.
- Thruvision Ltd.
- Vanderlande Industries B.V.
- Westminster International Ltd.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Recent Market Activity
Airports as Conduits for Terrorism Throws the Spotlight On the
Ever-Present Importance of Airport Security
Market Overview
Key Trends and Growth Drivers
Major Macro Market Forces Benefiting Growth
Stable Commercial Aviation Industry Presents Opportunities for
Growth
Growth in Air Passenger Traffic
New Airport Constructions, Development Projects & Modernization
Plans
Stricter Implementation of Security Procedures
Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Transform Airport Security
IoT Gains in Prominence for Its Ability to Reduce Security Wait
Times
"Safety Through Synergy" is the New Buzzword Driving Growth of
the Integrated Approach to Airport Security
Airport Cyber Security: A New and Rapidly Evolving and Growing
Market
Increasing Deployment of Integrated Command & Control Systems
Aggravates Vulnerability to Aviation Cybercrime
Recent Rise in Suicide Bombing, Gun Attacks & Drugs Smuggling
Drive Demand for Explosives/Narcotics Detection Systems
Passenger Discomfort With Physical Search Drives Investments in
Unobtrusive Full Body Scanners
The Indefectible Biometrics Technology Becomes Indispensable in
Identity Verification & Access Control at Airports
Fingerprint Biometrics: The Preferred Choice in Immigration
Control & Travel Document Verification
Global Competitor Market Shares
Airport Security Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
The Need to Expedite Check In and Boarding Drives Interest in
Face Recognition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Analogic Corporation (USA)
Autoclear, LLC (USA)
Axis Communications AB. (Sweden)
Ayonix Corporation (Japan)
Bertel O. Steen Airport Solutions AS (Norway)
Brijot Millimeterwave Technology Corp (USA)
C.E.I.A. S.p.A. (Italy)
Gilardoni S.p.A. (Italy)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
IDEMIA (France)
Johnson Controls International PLC (USA)
L3 Security & Detection Systems (USA)
Mistral Security Inc. (USA)
Nuctech Company Limited (China)
OSI Systems, Inc. (USA)
OSSI (USA)
RedXDefense (USA)
RESA AIRPORT DATA SYSTEMS (France)
Robert Bosch LLC (USA)
Rockwell Collins (USA)
Siemens AG (Germany)
SITA (Switzerland)
Smiths Detection Watford Ltd. (UK)
Thruvision Ltd. (UK)
Vanderlande Industries B.V. (The Netherlands)
Westminster International Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Easier Than Fingerprints & More Reliable than Facial
Recognition, Iris-Recognition Witnesses Resurgence in Interest
Automated e-Gates Mark the Beginning of Expedited Travel &
Positive Passenger Flying Experience
Smart Security (SmartS) Program Established to Chase the Goal
of Accelerated Security Clearance
Transition from Reactive to Proactive Deployment of Airport
Security Technologies Bodes Well for the Future of the Market
Electronic Access Control Systems Remain Primary Security
Systems in Airports
Electronic Access Control Systems Remain Primary Security
Systems in Airports
Smart Cards EACS Replace Legacy Card Based EACS
Contactless Card Based Access Control: The Newest Technology
Flavor
Emergence of Optical Cards Based EACS as Substitutes for Smart
Cards Based EACS
Biometrics EACS to Replace Card-based EACS and Keypad-Based
EACS in the Long-Run
IP Video Surveillance Gains Prominence Over Analog Video
Surveillance in Perimeter Security and Facility Monitoring
Innovation Lanes - A Mantra for Increasing Security and
Minimizing Wait Time at Airports
CT Scanners - An Efficient Technology to Check Baggage
Walk-Through Screening: Future of Airport Security
Facial Recognition Software
Biometrics Ensure Data Protection
SmartGUARD: Revolutionary App for Improved Airport Security
Airports Consider Long-Term Perspective to Ensure Passenger
Security
Real-Time Flight Tracking at Cork Airport
Abu Dhabi Airport to Deploy Automated Document Authentication
System
Schiphol Moves to Central Security
Aruba Airport Launches 'Happy Flow' Project
Privatization of Airport Security - Weighing the Consequences
Airports Use Chromatography to Automatically Detect Explosives
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 82
