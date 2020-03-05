Global Airport Security Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airport Security Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Explosives Detection, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.4 Billion by the year 2025, Explosives Detection will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$227.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$231.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Explosives Detection will reach a market size of US$499.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$856.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Airports as Conduits for Terrorism Throws the Spotlight On the

Ever-Present Importance of Airport Security

Market Overview

Key Trends and Growth Drivers

Major Macro Market Forces Benefiting Growth

Stable Commercial Aviation Industry Presents Opportunities for

Growth

Growth in Air Passenger Traffic

New Airport Constructions, Development Projects & Modernization

Plans

Stricter Implementation of Security Procedures

Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Transform Airport Security

IoT Gains in Prominence for Its Ability to Reduce Security Wait

Times

"Safety Through Synergy" is the New Buzzword Driving Growth of

the Integrated Approach to Airport Security

Airport Cyber Security: A New and Rapidly Evolving and Growing

Market

Increasing Deployment of Integrated Command & Control Systems

Aggravates Vulnerability to Aviation Cybercrime

Recent Rise in Suicide Bombing, Gun Attacks & Drugs Smuggling

Drive Demand for Explosives/Narcotics Detection Systems

Passenger Discomfort With Physical Search Drives Investments in

Unobtrusive Full Body Scanners

The Indefectible Biometrics Technology Becomes Indispensable in

Identity Verification & Access Control at Airports

Fingerprint Biometrics: The Preferred Choice in Immigration

Control & Travel Document Verification

Global Competitor Market Shares

Airport Security Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

The Need to Expedite Check In and Boarding Drives Interest in

Face Recognition





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Easier Than Fingerprints & More Reliable than Facial

Recognition, Iris-Recognition Witnesses Resurgence in Interest

Automated e-Gates Mark the Beginning of Expedited Travel &

Positive Passenger Flying Experience

Smart Security (SmartS) Program Established to Chase the Goal

of Accelerated Security Clearance

Transition from Reactive to Proactive Deployment of Airport

Security Technologies Bodes Well for the Future of the Market

Electronic Access Control Systems Remain Primary Security

Systems in Airports

Electronic Access Control Systems Remain Primary Security

Systems in Airports

Smart Cards EACS Replace Legacy Card Based EACS

Contactless Card Based Access Control: The Newest Technology

Flavor

Emergence of Optical Cards Based EACS as Substitutes for Smart

Cards Based EACS

Biometrics EACS to Replace Card-based EACS and Keypad-Based

EACS in the Long-Run

IP Video Surveillance Gains Prominence Over Analog Video

Surveillance in Perimeter Security and Facility Monitoring

Innovation Lanes - A Mantra for Increasing Security and

Minimizing Wait Time at Airports

CT Scanners - An Efficient Technology to Check Baggage

Walk-Through Screening: Future of Airport Security

Facial Recognition Software

Biometrics Ensure Data Protection

SmartGUARD: Revolutionary App for Improved Airport Security

Airports Consider Long-Term Perspective to Ensure Passenger

Security

Real-Time Flight Tracking at Cork Airport

Abu Dhabi Airport to Deploy Automated Document Authentication

System

Schiphol Moves to Central Security

Aruba Airport Launches 'Happy Flow' Project

Privatization of Airport Security - Weighing the Consequences

Airports Use Chromatography to Automatically Detect Explosives





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 82

