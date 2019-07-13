|
Global Airway Management Accessories and Sleep Apnea Products Markets 2017-2022: Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Drive - DeVilbiss, and Vyaire Medical Hold Two Thirds of the Market
DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Care: Airway Management Accessories and Sleep Apnea Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The combined global market for airway management accessories and sleep apnea products totaled nearly $7.2bn in 2017, and is expected to climb at a rate of 7.4% over the forecast period covered by this analysis.
The two most prevalent respiratory diseases, asthma and COPD, affect more than 480 million people worldwide. This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the markets for airway management accessories (HMEs, humidifiers, large- and small-volume nebulizers, nebulizer compressors, and respiratory masks) and sleep apnea products (OSA monitors and therapy devices, and polysomnographs) for the US, the five major EU markets, Japan, and the rest of world markets.
Sleep apnea products accounted for nearly 70% of total sales. Within the sleep apnea products market, OSA therapy devices accounted for an estimated 84% of sales. Four companies (Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Drive - DeVilbiss, and Vyaire Medical) hold more than two-thirds of the total market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Exhibit ES-1: Airway management accessories and sleep apnea management products, market forecast ($m), 2017-22
Respiratory Disease Overview
Asthma
Etiology
Epidemiology
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
Etiology
Epidemiology
Bibliography
Exhibit 1-1: Asthma epidemiology, 2016 and 2036
Exhibit 1-2: COPD epidemiology, 2016 and 2036
Sleep Apnea Management Products
Obstructive sleep apnea monitoring products
Products and technology
Market analysis
Competitive analysis
Polysomnography products
Products and technology
Market analysis
Competitive analysis
Obstructive sleep apnea treatment products
Products and technology
Market analysis
Competitive analysis
Emerging technologies
Combined market analysis
Bibliography
Exhibit 2-1: Obstructive sleep apnea monitoring products, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22
Exhibit 2-2: Obstructive sleep apnea monitoring products market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 2-3: Polysomnography products, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22
Exhibit 2-4: Polysomnography products market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 2-5: Obstructive sleep apnea therapy products, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22
Exhibit 2-6: Obstructive sleep apnea therapy products market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 2-7: Sleep apnea management products, combined market forecast ($m), by segment, 2017-22
Airway Management Accessories
Heat and moisture exchangers
Products and technology
Market analysis
Competitive analysis
Humidifiers
Large-volume nebulizers
Small-volume nebulizers
Nebulizer compressors
Respiratory masks
Emerging technologies
Combined market analysis
Bibliography
Exhibit 3-1: Heat and moisture exchangers, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-2: Heat and moisture exchangers market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 3-3: Humidifiers, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-4: Humidifiers market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 3-5: Large-volume nebulizers, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-6: Large-volume nebulizers market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 3-7: Small-volume nebulizers, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-8: Small-volume nebulizers market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 3-9: Nebulizer compressors, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-10: Nebulizer compressors market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 3-11: Respiratory masks, market forecast ($m), by region, 2017-22
Exhibit 3-12: Respiratory masks market, share by supplier, 2017
Exhibit 3-13: Airway management accessories, combined market forecast ($m), by segment, 2017-22
Appendix: Company Listing
