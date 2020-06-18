Global Alopecia Treatment Market (2019 to 2026) - by Drug Type, Indication, and Distribution Channel

DUBLIN, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alopecia Treatment Market by Drug Type, Indication, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global alopecia treatment market was valued at $2,736 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,935 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026. Alopecia is a term used to describe extreme hair loss or hair damage under certain dietary issues and medical conditions. It is a common autoimmune disease, which causes bald spots resulting in partial or complete hair loss. It can affect persons of all gender and at any stage of life, it commonly affects mid-aged generation. Various hair transplant therapies and drugs can be used for the treatment of alopecia condition. Treatment of alopecia condition can be carried out using drugs such as minoxidil, finasteride, and other drugs.



Significant increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as hypertension, arthritis, Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and depression; rise in geriatric population; hormonal imbalance; high level of stress; increase in consumption of alcohol & tobacco, change in food habits, and an increase in prevalence of chemotherapy induced alopecia fuel the growth of the alopecia treatment market. Moreover, rise in awareness programs for alopecia treatment & management; increase in prevalence of alopecia conditions such as androgenic alopecia, alopecia areata, alopecia totalis, and others; and genetic factors might contribute toward rise in incidences of alopecia among both men & women are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market. However, poor demand for alopecia treatment drugs in underdeveloped countries are expected to hinder the growth of the market.



The alopecia treatment market is segmented into drug type, indication, distribution channel, and region. By drug type, the market is categorized into minoxidil, finasteride, and other drug types. The indication covered in the study include androgenic alopecia, alopecia areata, alopecia totalis, and others. Depending on the distribution channel, the market is classified into hospitals pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



Key Findings



Based on drug type, the minoxidil segment held more than 44.35% share in the global market in 2018.

By indication, the androgenic alopecia segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the drug stores & retail pharmacies segment held 58.27% share in the global market in 2018.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits For Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of Key Players Profiled In The Report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools And Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of The Study

2.2. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase In Chronic Diseases To Lead To Hair Loss

3.4.1.2. Surge In Global Geriatric Population

3.4.1.3. Increase In Government Expenditure On Healthcare

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Poor Demand In Under Developed Countries

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets

3.4.4. Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Alopecia Treatment Market, By Drug Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

4.2. Minoxidil

4.2.1. Key Market Trends And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country

4.3. Finasteride

4.3.1. Key Market Trends And Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country

4.4. Other Drug Types

4.4.1. Key Market Trends And Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, By Country



Chapter 5: Alopecia Treatment Market, By Indication

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.2. Androgenic Alopecia

5.2.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.2.2. Market Analysis, By Country

5.3. Alopecia Areata

5.3.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.3.2. Market Analysis, By Country

5.4. Alopecia Totalis

5.4.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.4.2. Market Analysis, By Country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.5.2. Market Analysis, By Country



Chapter 6: Alopecia Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

6.2. Hospitals Pharmacies

6.2.1. Market Size And Forecast

6.2.2. Market Analysis, By Country

6.3. Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

6.3.1. Market Size And Forecast

6.3.2. Market Analysis, By Country

6.4. Online Pharmacies

6.4.1. Market Size And Forecast

6.4.2. Market Analysis, By Country



Chapter 7: Alopecia Treatment Market, By Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.6. LAMEA



Companies Mentioned



Capillus LLC

Cipla Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Transitions Hair

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Vita-Cos-Med Klett-Loch GmbH.

