Global Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Treatment Market Report 2020 with COVID-19 Impact Insights

The global alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market grew at a CAGR of around 9% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency treatment market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency refers to a genetic disorder due to which the body does not produce sufficient AAT protein. AAT protein is essential for protecting the lungs and liver from the adverse effects of other proteins in the body. Patients with severe AAT deficiency may develop liver cirrhosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and emphysema diseases. It can be diagnosed through a genetic or a blood test. Some of the treatment methods include augmentation therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation and oxygen therapy that use medicines, such as bronchodilators and corticosteroids, which can be injected intravenously or inhaled.



The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of augmentation therapy is providing a thrust to the market growth. This therapy involves extracting AAT protein from a healthy donor's blood plasma for increasing AAT levels in the respiratory tract of patients. In line with this, this treatment also delays the progression of emphysema, minimizes the frequency of exacerbations and improves recovery speed, which, in turn, is contributing to its increasing preference among both the patients and healthcare providers.



Additionally, various technological advancements in the diagnostic methods and the development of innovative processes for the production and purification of AAT are acting as other growth-inducing factors. They have improved quality and are free from contaminants, such as viruses and bacteria.



Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with improvements in medical infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cptwx3



