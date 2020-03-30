Global Animal Genetics Market Analysis to 2024 - A Look at the Major Challenges Inhibiting the Growth of the Market

DUBLIN, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animal Genetics Market: Focus on Solutions, Product Type, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the market dynamics and competitive landscape, along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The animal genetics study is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by product type, solution type, and region.

Increasing consumption of animal-derived protein, a growing population, rapid urbanization, and extensive adoption of genetic services to overcome genetic diseases in animals, coupled with increased adoption of genetic technologies, are some of the factors driving the growth of the animal genetics market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the global animal genetics market size in terms of revenue, and what is the expected growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2024?

What are the traditional and emerging technologies in the animal genetics market?

What does the industry profitability by region in the animal genetics market signify?

What is the supply chain analysis of the animal genetics market?

What is the expected growth and market size for the animal genetics market based on different solutions?

What is the revenue generated by animal genetics in different product types such as live animals and genetic materials at a global and regional level?

What is the market size and opportunities of the animal genetics market across different regions?

What are the major forces that are expected to increase the demand for the global animal genetics market during the forecast period?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the market pertaining to global animal genetics?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global animal genetics market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the animal genetics market on the basis of the analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?



Market Segmentation



The animal genetics market (on the basis of solution type) has been segmented into products and services. The product segment dominated the global animal genetics market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The animal genetics market, on the basis of product type, is segmented into live animals and genetic material. The genetic material segment dominated the global animal genetics market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The animal genetics market by region is segregated under four major sections, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided on the basis of solutions and country-wise segmentations.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Rising Demand for Animals with Uniform Traits

1.1.2 Increasing Need for Global Food Security

1.1.3 Requirement of Advanced Technologies to Ease Animal Agriculture

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Consolidating Genetics Industry Limiting the Potential of Small Business Operations

1.2.2 Reducing Livestock Biodiversity Hampering the Growth of Livestock Genetics

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Scope of Expansion in Developing Regions

1.3.2 Exploring Market Potential for Innovative Phenotypes

1.3.3 Integrating Big Data Tools and Infrastructure for Animal Agriculture



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Business Expansion and Contracts

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.3 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.5 Others (Awards and Recognitions)

2.2 Leading Player Analysis of Global Animal Genetics Market



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Existing Technologies in the Animal Genetics Industry

3.2 Emerging Technologies in the Animal Genetics Industry

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

3.4 Industry Profitability of Animal Genetics (by Region)

3.5 Regulatory Framework Surrounding the Animal Genetics Industry

3.6 Traits Focused on Animal Genetics Industry



4 Global Animal Genetics Market (by Solution Type)

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Animal Genetics Market

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Products

4.4 Services



5 Global Animal Genetics Market (by Product Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Live Animals

5.3 Genetic Materials

5.3.1 Semen

5.3.2 Embryo



6 Global Animal Genetics Market (by Region)

6.1 North America

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



7 Company Profiles



Alta Genetics Inc.

Animal Genetics Inc.

Cobb-Vantress, Inc.

Cogent

CRV

Envigo

Groupe Grimaud

Genus

Hendrix Genetics BV

Paw Print Genetics

PHW GROUP LOHMANN & CO. AG

Semex

Scawfell Genetics

Swine Genetics International

Topigs Norsvin

VikingGenetics



8 Report Scope and Methodology



