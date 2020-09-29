Global Animal Wound Care Market, 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Wound Care Market by Product (Surgical (Suture, Sealant, Glue) Advanced (Film, Foam, Hydrogel, Hydrocolloid dressing) Traditional (Dressing, Bandage, Absorbent, Tape) & NPWT Device) Animal (Companion, Livestock) & End User - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Animal Wound Care Market is Projected to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the Forecast Period.



Increasing concerns over animal diseases and rising pet expenditure are driving market growth

The rising demand for animal food products, increasing concerns over animal diseases, growing companion animal market, and surging veterinary healthcare expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, an increase in pet care costs, low adoption of advanced animal wound care products in emerging markets, and a shortage of vet practitioners in developing markets are hindering the market's growth.

North America was the largest regional market for animal wound care market in 2019.

The animal wound care market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latina America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share. North America's prominence in this market is mainly attributed to the increasing population of companion animals and growing pet care expenditure.



The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising population of livestock animals, increasing consumption of animal-derived food products, and growing adoption of pets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Animal Wound Care Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Animal Wound Care Market, by Product and Country (2019)

4.3 Animal Wound Care Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Animal Wound Care Market, by Region (2020-2025)

4.5 Animal Wound Care Market: Developing Vs. Developed Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Population of Companion Animals

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Pet Insurance and Growing Animal Health Expenditure

5.2.1.3 Growing Number of Veterinary Practitioners and their Rising Income Levels in Developed Economies

5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

5.2.1.5 Growing Prevalence of Animal Diseases

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rising Pet Care Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Animal Healthcare Awareness in Emerging Countries

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners in Developing Markets



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Popularity of Vacuum-Assisted/Negative Pressure Wound Therapy for Companion Animals

6.2.2 Growing Funding for Veterinary Research



7 Animal Wound Care Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surgical Wound Care Products

7.2.1 Surgical Wound Care Products Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

7.2.2 Sutures & Staplers

7.2.3 Tissues Adhesives, Sealants, and Glues

7.3 Advanced Wound Care Products

7.3.2 Foam Dressings

7.3.3 Hydrocolloid Dressings

7.3.4 Film Dressings

7.3.5 Hydrogel Dressings

7.3.6 Other Advanced Dressings

7.4 Traditional Wound Care Products

7.4.1 Traditional Wound Care Includes First-Aid Treatment Provided to Any Wound for Infection Control

7.4.2 Tapes

7.4.3 Dressings

7.4.4 Bandages

7.4.5 Absorbents

7.4.6 Other Traditional Wound Care Products

7.5 Therapy Devices

7.5.1 Npwt is a Non-Invasive Therapy that Promotes Wound Healing in Animals.



8 Animal Wound Care Market, by Animal Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Companion Animals

8.2.1 Rising Population of Small Companion Animals, along with Increasing Pet Care Expenditure and Adoption of Pet Insurance, Drives Market Growth

8.2.2 Dogs

8.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Dogs and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases are Key Factors Driving Market Growth

8.2.3 Cats

8.2.3.1 Cats are Common Pets in a Majority of Households Across the World

8.2.4 Horses

8.2.4.1 Horses are at a High Risk of Traumatic Injuries

8.2.5 Other Companion Animals

8.3 Livestock Animals

8.3.1 Growing Demand for Accurate Imaging and Diagnosis of Diseases in Livestock Animals Aids Market Growth

8.3.2 Cattle

8.3.2.1 Ocular Diseases and Injuries Among Cattle Boost Demand for Wound Care Products

8.3.3 Pigs

8.3.3.1 Surgeries in Pigs needed for Treatment of Various Medical Conditions Fuel Adoption of Wound Care Products Used in Pre- and Post-Surgical Procedures

8.3.4 Other Livestock Animals



9 Animal Wound Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals & Clinics

9.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics are Largest End Users of Animal Wound Care Products

9.3 Home Care Settings

9.3.1 Rising Pet Expenditure will Promote Growth of Home Care Settings



10 Animal Wound Care Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 UK

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Star

11.3.2 Emerging Leaders

11.3.3 Pervasive

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.4.1 Product Launches

11.4.2 Expansions

11.4.3 Acquisitions and Divestiture

11.4.4 Other Strategies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Elanco Animal Health

12.2 3M Company

12.3 Medtronic Plc

12.4 B. Braun Melsungen Ag

12.5 Virbac

12.6 Neogen Corporation

12.7 Jrgen Kruuse A/S

12.8 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

12.9 Ethicon (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

12.10 Dechra Pharmaceuticals

12.11 Jazz Medical, Llc

12.12 Smith & Nephew Plc

12.13 Kericure Inc.

12.14 Advancis Veterinary

12.15 Care-Tech Laboratories, Inc.

12.16 Robinson Healthcare

12.17 Mila International, Inc.

12.18 Sentrx Animal Care

12.19 Mccord Research, Inc.

12.20 Primavet, Inc.

