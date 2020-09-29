|
Global Animal Wound Care Market, 2020-2025
DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Wound Care Market by Product (Surgical (Suture, Sealant, Glue) Advanced (Film, Foam, Hydrogel, Hydrocolloid dressing) Traditional (Dressing, Bandage, Absorbent, Tape) & NPWT Device) Animal (Companion, Livestock) & End User - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Animal Wound Care Market is Projected to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.0 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the Forecast Period.
Increasing concerns over animal diseases and rising pet expenditure are driving market growth
The rising demand for animal food products, increasing concerns over animal diseases, growing companion animal market, and surging veterinary healthcare expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, an increase in pet care costs, low adoption of advanced animal wound care products in emerging markets, and a shortage of vet practitioners in developing markets are hindering the market's growth.
North America was the largest regional market for animal wound care market in 2019.
The animal wound care market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latina America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share. North America's prominence in this market is mainly attributed to the increasing population of companion animals and growing pet care expenditure.
The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising population of livestock animals, increasing consumption of animal-derived food products, and growing adoption of pets.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Animal Wound Care Market Overview
4.2 Asia Pacific: Animal Wound Care Market, by Product and Country (2019)
4.3 Animal Wound Care Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
4.4 Animal Wound Care Market, by Region (2020-2025)
4.5 Animal Wound Care Market: Developing Vs. Developed Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Market Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Population of Companion Animals
5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Pet Insurance and Growing Animal Health Expenditure
5.2.1.3 Growing Number of Veterinary Practitioners and their Rising Income Levels in Developed Economies
5.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products
5.2.1.5 Growing Prevalence of Animal Diseases
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Rising Pet Care Costs
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Untapped Emerging Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Animal Healthcare Awareness in Emerging Countries
5.2.4.2 Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners in Developing Markets
6 Industry Insights
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Industry Trends
6.2.1 Popularity of Vacuum-Assisted/Negative Pressure Wound Therapy for Companion Animals
6.2.2 Growing Funding for Veterinary Research
7 Animal Wound Care Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Surgical Wound Care Products
7.2.1 Surgical Wound Care Products Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market
7.2.2 Sutures & Staplers
7.2.3 Tissues Adhesives, Sealants, and Glues
7.3 Advanced Wound Care Products
7.3.2 Foam Dressings
7.3.3 Hydrocolloid Dressings
7.3.4 Film Dressings
7.3.5 Hydrogel Dressings
7.3.6 Other Advanced Dressings
7.4 Traditional Wound Care Products
7.4.1 Traditional Wound Care Includes First-Aid Treatment Provided to Any Wound for Infection Control
7.4.2 Tapes
7.4.3 Dressings
7.4.4 Bandages
7.4.5 Absorbents
7.4.6 Other Traditional Wound Care Products
7.5 Therapy Devices
7.5.1 Npwt is a Non-Invasive Therapy that Promotes Wound Healing in Animals.
8 Animal Wound Care Market, by Animal Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Companion Animals
8.2.1 Rising Population of Small Companion Animals, along with Increasing Pet Care Expenditure and Adoption of Pet Insurance, Drives Market Growth
8.2.2 Dogs
8.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Dogs and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases are Key Factors Driving Market Growth
8.2.3 Cats
8.2.3.1 Cats are Common Pets in a Majority of Households Across the World
8.2.4 Horses
8.2.4.1 Horses are at a High Risk of Traumatic Injuries
8.2.5 Other Companion Animals
8.3 Livestock Animals
8.3.1 Growing Demand for Accurate Imaging and Diagnosis of Diseases in Livestock Animals Aids Market Growth
8.3.2 Cattle
8.3.2.1 Ocular Diseases and Injuries Among Cattle Boost Demand for Wound Care Products
8.3.3 Pigs
8.3.3.1 Surgeries in Pigs needed for Treatment of Various Medical Conditions Fuel Adoption of Wound Care Products Used in Pre- and Post-Surgical Procedures
8.3.4 Other Livestock Animals
9 Animal Wound Market, by End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals & Clinics
9.2.1 Hospitals and Clinics are Largest End Users of Animal Wound Care Products
9.3 Home Care Settings
9.3.1 Rising Pet Expenditure will Promote Growth of Home Care Settings
10 Animal Wound Care Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 UK
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Middle East and Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Star
11.3.2 Emerging Leaders
11.3.3 Pervasive
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.4.1 Product Launches
11.4.2 Expansions
11.4.3 Acquisitions and Divestiture
11.4.4 Other Strategies
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Elanco Animal Health
12.2 3M Company
12.3 Medtronic Plc
12.4 B. Braun Melsungen Ag
12.5 Virbac
12.6 Neogen Corporation
12.7 Jrgen Kruuse A/S
12.8 Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
12.9 Ethicon (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)
12.10 Dechra Pharmaceuticals
12.11 Jazz Medical, Llc
12.12 Smith & Nephew Plc
12.13 Kericure Inc.
12.14 Advancis Veterinary
12.15 Care-Tech Laboratories, Inc.
12.16 Robinson Healthcare
12.17 Mila International, Inc.
12.18 Sentrx Animal Care
12.19 Mccord Research, Inc.
12.20 Primavet, Inc.
