Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market- Bausch Health Companies Inc., Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., among others to contribute to the market growth

The anti-obesity drugs market is poised to grow by $ 454.51 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The report on the anti-obesity drugs market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. There is an increasing need for drugs that show sustained, long-term efficacy, which, in turn, is providing immense opportunities for vendors in the market to come up with innovative products. The market is driven by a limited number of approved drugs.

The anti-obesity drugs market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the research on drugs that target both obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-obesity drugs market growth during the next few years. The increasing epidemic of obesity and type 2 diabetes is encouraging several researchers and vendors in the market to research on drugs that can counter both obesity and type 2 diabetes.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The anti-obesity drugs market covers the following areas:

Anti-obesity Drugs Market Sizing

Anti-obesity Drugs Market Forecast

Anti-obesity Drugs Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gelesis Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novo Nordisk AS

RECORDATI S.p.A.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

VIVUS Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Class III anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Class II anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Class I anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market segmentation by Mechanism of Action

Market segments

Centrally acting anti-obesity drugs

Peripherally acting anti-obesity drugs

Other anti-obesity drugs

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gelesis Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Novo Nordisk AS

RECORDATI S.p.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

VIVUS Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

